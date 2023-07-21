Burgum appoints Judge Cherie Clark to East Central Judicial District

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark to one of the two newly created judgeships in the East Central Judicial District, which is comprised of Cass, Steele and Traill counties.

Clark was first appointed by Burgum to a judgeship in the Southeast Judicial District in Jamestown in 2017 and has since handled a broad caseload including criminal cases, complex civil litigation and juvenile matters. She served as an assistant Cass County state’s attorney from 2006 to 2017, building extensive trial experience in criminal cases and county civil cases, and previously served as assistant county attorney in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, for 3 1/2 years.

Clark earned her undergraduate degree in 1996 and her law degree in 2000 from the University of South Dakota. She has served as president of the Cass County Bar Association, on the North Dakota Drug Court Professionals Association and on the regional Sexual Assault Response Team and Domestic Abuse Task Force.

The East Central Judicial District currently has nine district judges. The 68th Legislative Assembly approved the creation of two new judgeships in the district through the passage of House Bill 1002, which the governor signed in April. The bill became effective July 1.

Seven candidates were named as finalists for the two judgeships, which are both chambered in Fargo.