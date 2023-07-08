Camp Rokiwan celebrating 100-year anniversary

NEAR SPIRITWOOD LAKE, N.D. — A camp that was once an empty lot with no trees is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Camp Rokiwan is located about 16 miles northeast of Jamestown near Spiritwood Lake. Individuals can learn more about Camp Rokiwan during a Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce's “Socialize, Talk Interact, Remember” event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the camp located at 107 Camp Rokiwan Road.

The purpose of Camp Rokiwan is to benefit the boys and girls of Jamestown in Stutsman County, according to the articles of incorporation. The camp promotes the ability of children to do things for themselves and others, teaches children about patriotism, courage, self reliance and kindred virtues, according to a timeline written by Larry Hoffman.

Now, the Jamestown Rotary and Kiwanis clubs run a one-week camp for disadvantaged youth at no cost to them, said Don Caine, secretary of the Camp Rokiwan Board of Directors.

“We’ve done that every year until COVID hit three years ago and we had to stop doing that,” he said. “We are hoping to start that next year again because that’s sort of the main purpose of the start of the camp.”

During the weeklong camp, Caine said children play games, do crafts and other organized activities, swim and even a little bit of boating. He said about 60 kids participate at the camp.

“Initially, it primarily was for more underprivileged kids,” he said. “In later years, we’ve had a little more trouble finding the names for those. If there is space available, we offer that space to other kids for a nominal fee.”

Caine said the camp is rented to family groups mostly on weekends from June through September.

Camp Rokiwan includes a main lodge, log cabin, caretaker’s houses, five cabins, a bathhouse, a maintenance building and another small house that is rented. Caine said the cabins, which can be rented, can sleep up to about 20 people.

The cabins at Camp Rokiwan can sleep up to around 20 people. Contributed / Don Caine

He said the main lodge is a meeting room for kids for their arts and crafts and includes a kitchen and dining hall.

“All of the main activities take place in the lodge,” he said.

A nine-member board of trustees legally operates Camp Rokiwan and includes four members each from the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and one at-large member.

Caine said Camp Rokiwan receives funds from rental income of lots that are leased to property owners who built permanent homes west of Spiritwood Lake. It also receives funds from rental fees for the camp, fundraisers and contributions from the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and United Way.

Camp Rokiwan is maintained by a caretaker and occasional help from volunteers, Caine said. He said the current caretakers, Don and Karla Bachmeier, maintain the camp and “practically volunteer their time” because of their interest in the camp.

“All caretakers have been good, but the Bachmeiers, they just kind of take it personally almost to see that it’s in really good shape,” he said.

History of Camp Rokiwan

In 1923, the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs purchased 8 acres for the camp. The first portion of what is now the main lodge and two large tents with wooden floors were constructed at the time, according to Hoffman’s timeline. Harry C. Flint, a Rotarian, allowed the service clubs to use about 5 acres that was adjacent to the camp.

This photo is from the first boys camp held in 1924 at Camp Rokiwan. Contributed / Don Caine

In 1933, the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs created Camp Rokiwan Inc. and acquired a transfer of deed of the 8 acres that was held by Jamestown YMCA since 1923. In 1945 Flint’s wife deeded an additional 6 acres to Camp Rokiwan.

Around 1950, Camp Rokiwan was gifted a log cabin that was built from logs from the old flour mill in Jamestown. It was moved out of town and used by the Boy Scouts of America before being moved to Camp Rokiwan.

The log cabin was gifted to Camp Rokiwan around 1950. The cabin was built from logs from the old flour mill in Jamestown. Contributed / Don Caine

“It’s now being refurbished with plumbing and will be available for rental soon,” Caine said.

Camp Rokiwan also received a house donated by the Anne Carlsen Center in 2010, according to Sun archives.

“It has become the caretaker’s lodge,” Caine said. “It’s a very nice facility overlooking the lake.”

Over the years, a bathhouse with showers replaced the outhouses, a dispensary was torn down and a garage utility shed was built.

Over time, Caine said the main lodge has had many improvements, including a kitchen and brand new deck. He also said all buildings have been reroofed in recent years and have new windows.

Camp Rokiwan is shown in this undated photo. Contributed / Don Caine

In 2004, the board of trustees purchased the Macolm Sinclair and lot, a narrow strip of land cutting through Camp Rokiwan property, according to Hoffman’s timeline. They added four more lots to the one previously with a cabin on it and made them available for a long-term lease. The hope was for the camp to be maintained and enhanced by the money generated from the long-term leases and other revenue sources.

If you go

Individuals can learn about Camp Rokiwan during the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce’s S.T.I.R event.

What: “Socialize, Talk Interact, Remember” event

When: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12

Where: Camp Rokiwan, 107 Camp Rokiwan Road