News

City crews to paint parking lots July 10 in Jamestown

Vehicles should be moved from the parking lots while the work is being done.

JSSP City News
July 07, 2023 at 6:38 AM

City crews will sweep and paint parking lots on Monday, July 10, in Jamestown, according to the city street department.

Parking lots that will be painted include the one across from Gun & Reel Sports, one across from the All Vets Club and Buffalo Grill, another across from Central Valley Health District and the one west of Jamestown Middle School.

The work will begin at about 9 p.m. Monday and continue until finished. The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions.

Signs will be put in place by the street department.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

