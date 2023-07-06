Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Combined releases decrease at Jamestown, Pipestem reservoirs

The peak of the combined releases this year was 1,600 cfs.

Jamestown Reservoir Spillway 70052023.jpg
There is no water surrounding the Jamestown Dam's spillway on Wednesday, July 5.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Masaki Ova
By Masaki Ova
July 06, 2023 at 7:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — Combined releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs decreased on Wednesday, July 5, to 1,100 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Releases from Jamestown Reservoir were decreased from 700 cfs to 500 cfs on Wednesday as the flood storage has been evacuated nearly to the flood control zone, which is 1,431 feet above mean sea level.

Releases at Pipestem Reservoir were increased from 500 cfs to 600 cfs on Wednesday. Releases at Pipestem Reservoir stay a little higher once most of the water is released from Jamestown Reservoir’s flood storage, said Jeremy Thury, Pipestem Dam manager for the Corps of Engineers.

“It switches later in the season as the refuge (Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge) passes water through them,” he said. “There’s some erosion issues in the refuge, so we try to keep that as low as we can.”

Jamestown Reservoir Island Bridge 07052023.jpg
The bridge to the Island is not under water at the Jamestown Reservoir on Wednesday, July 5.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

The peak of the combined releases this year was 1,600 cfs with 1,100 cfs from Jamestown Reservoir and 500 cfs from Pipestem. Last week, releases at Jamestown Reservoir decreased from 1,100 cfs to 700 cfs while releases at Pipestem remained at 500 cfs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pool elevation was at 1,468.2 feet above mean sea level at Pipestem Reservoir on Wednesday morning, Thury said. He said the Corps of Engineers tries to get the water elevation at Pipestem Reservoir down to 1,442 feet AMSL — the flood control zone — before freeze-up.

The pool elevation was 1,434.5 feet AMSL at Jamestown Reservoir. Ideally, the target date is June 1 to get the water elevation to 1,431 feet AMSL at Jamestown Reservoir, said Bob Martin, part-time assistant Pipestem Dam manager for the Corps of Engineers.

“But during high water inflow years such as this past spring, this target date is not accomplished/met,” he said in a text message to The Jamestown Sun.

Masaki Ova
By Masaki Ova
Masaki Ova joined The Jamestown Sun in August 2021 as a reporter. He grew up on a farm near Pingree, N.D. He majored in communications at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
What To Read Next
JSSP Water and Lake
News
Releases from Jamestown Reservoir decrease to 100 cfs
21h ago
Department of the Interior
South Dakota
Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead
22h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media