Combined releases decrease at Jamestown, Pipestem reservoirs

JAMESTOWN — Combined releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs decreased on Wednesday, July 5, to 1,100 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Releases from Jamestown Reservoir were decreased from 700 cfs to 500 cfs on Wednesday as the flood storage has been evacuated nearly to the flood control zone, which is 1,431 feet above mean sea level.

Releases at Pipestem Reservoir were increased from 500 cfs to 600 cfs on Wednesday. Releases at Pipestem Reservoir stay a little higher once most of the water is released from Jamestown Reservoir’s flood storage, said Jeremy Thury, Pipestem Dam manager for the Corps of Engineers.

“It switches later in the season as the refuge (Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge) passes water through them,” he said. “There’s some erosion issues in the refuge, so we try to keep that as low as we can.”

The bridge to the Island is not under water at the Jamestown Reservoir on Wednesday, July 5. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

The peak of the combined releases this year was 1,600 cfs with 1,100 cfs from Jamestown Reservoir and 500 cfs from Pipestem. Last week, releases at Jamestown Reservoir decreased from 1,100 cfs to 700 cfs while releases at Pipestem remained at 500 cfs.

The pool elevation was at 1,468.2 feet above mean sea level at Pipestem Reservoir on Wednesday morning, Thury said. He said the Corps of Engineers tries to get the water elevation at Pipestem Reservoir down to 1,442 feet AMSL — the flood control zone — before freeze-up.

The pool elevation was 1,434.5 feet AMSL at Jamestown Reservoir. Ideally, the target date is June 1 to get the water elevation to 1,431 feet AMSL at Jamestown Reservoir, said Bob Martin, part-time assistant Pipestem Dam manager for the Corps of Engineers.

“But during high water inflow years such as this past spring, this target date is not accomplished/met,” he said in a text message to The Jamestown Sun.