Commissioner gathers ideas on restructuring of Stutsman County Park Board

JAMESTOWN — A Stutsman County Commissioner gathered ideas on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on who should serve on the Stutsman County Park Board if it is restructured.

About 30 people attended the public input meeting to discuss the potential restructuring of the Stutsman County Park Board. During the public input meeting, ideas for proposed members of the park board were discussed.

The final proposed members of a restructured park board included two county commissioners, two township officers or designees, a Jamestown Parks and Recreation District member or designee and two at-large members who reside in Stutsman County. The county commission could approve a restructuring of the park board at its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“I’m looking for what would make the very best structure for our restructured, revised park board,” said Jerry Bergquist, a county commissioner.

Bergquist presented a proposal to restructure the park board at a Stutsman County Commission meeting on Aug. 1. At the time, Bergquist said his thought process when drafting a proposal to restructure the park board was to rethink how the board operates and figure out how to bring more perspectives and ideas into the board outside of the county commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bergquist’s proposal, consideration to restructure the park board is based on several factors including:



The relationships that the Bureau of Reclamation had between cabin owners, homeowners and landowners are now the responsibility of the park board.

The large number of former Bureau of Reclamation land acres that are now the responsibility of the park board requires knowledge from the townships where the land is located.

The rules and regulations that need to be followed as part of the federal land acquisition.

The public’s perception of potential conflicts of interest with members of the current park board.

The desire to enhance the usability of park board land facilities.

North Dakota Century Code 11-28-01 says the park board must consist of at least two members of the county commission and at least two resident citizens from the county. North Dakota Century Code 11-28-02 says any resident citizen of the county, including county, city and township officers, is eligible to be appointed to the park board.

Stutsman County Commissioner Jerry Bergquist, left, speaks about the potential restructuring of the Stutsman County Park Board. Also pictured, from left, are Jessica Alonge, county auditor/chief operating officer, County Commissioner Chad Wolsky and Mark Klose, chairman of the county commission. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

Currently, the park board consists of all five county commissioners and two appointed residents from Stutsman County. Park board member Bob Martin recently submitted his resignation from the board that will be effective Aug. 31.

Any proposal of a restructured park board will need to be approved by the Stutsman County Commission. The county commission will also appoint individuals to the park board for three-year terms.

Bergquist said the applications for appointments will need to include questions for applicants so county commissioners can make sure there aren’t conflicts of interest on the board.

Bergquist initially suggested the officers or designees of Buchanan, Jim River Valley and Midway/Bloom townships to serve on the board. He said he also could have considered Fried Township.

He said all townships should not be represented on the park board because the board only has seven members. He said he is trying to minimize the number of potential conflicts of interest on a restructured park board.

“(With) seven people on this board, four people would be a majority vote,” he said. “I don’t want to be in a position where all of the townships vote for whatever reason against whatever is being discussed. Should any townships be on this board? I believe the answer is yes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bergquist said he suggested a member or designee of Jamestown Parks and Recreation because it wants to have a closer relationship with the Stutsman County Park Board.

“I do know that Jamestown Parks and Rec has wanted to have a closer relationship with the Stutsman County Park Board to enhance not only the Stutsman County Park Board and what it provides but to also enhance what Jamestown provided through its park board,” he said.

He also suggested a member or designee of Jamestown Tourism.

Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce and Jamestown Tourism, said Jamestown Tourism already collaborates with the county parks department about projects and signage.

“I think Jamestown Tourism is more interested on the project side which we already collaborate with the county parks with so being more involved in the policies and procedures and all the different procedures that the county park board has to work through, I don’t know necessarily if a designee from Jamestown Tourism would be the most beneficial person for that,” she said.

Larry Nannenga, chairman of Buchanan Township, said having different people on the park board will help get new ideas and get rid of the special interests on the board.

Rep. Mitch Ostlie, R-Jamestown, said he likes the idea of restructuring the park board but would be concerned about getting real specific on what groups should be represented on the park board. He also said he would be concerned about having a member or designee from Jamestown Parks and Recreation or Jamestown Tourism on the park board.

Ashly Wolsky, a homeowner on the east side of the reservoir, said the park board should have a mission and a strategic plan before restructuring the park board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bergquist said the restructured park board will hopefully have a vision.

“I don’t know how to make that happen unless you adjust who's on the board,” he said, referring to the park board having a mission statement.

Art Perleberg, chairman of Midway Township, said the new members can determine what the park board’s mission will be.

Bergquist said he’s been on the park board for seven months and all he can see at the meetings is “absolute total dysfunction.”

“It’s why you don’t see anything happening because it doesn’t function so … how do you expect a board that’s not functioning to all of a sudden start functioning without any adjustments as to how it’s set up,” he said. “ … You are also asking a board that’s totally dysfunctional to do all these things regarding its responsibilities when it’s not necessarily doing them now.”