Community Fun Walk to benefit Ave Maria rescheduled to Aug. 12

JAMESTOWN — The Community Fun Walk at SMP Health - Ave Maria has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ave Maria. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The walk was rescheduled due to expected rainy weather.

The Community Fun Walk supports SMP Health - Ave Maria, a 100-bed facility located at 501 19th St. NE, and the residents it serves.

Participants can choose to walk or run the 1-mile loop on the walking path north of Ave Maria from one to three times or more. People may also participate virtually.

The cost to participate is $25 per person for adults. A T-shirt is included with the registration fee.