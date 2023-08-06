Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Fun Walk to benefit Ave Maria rescheduled to Aug. 12

The walk will help raise funds for a completed therapy room renovation.

JSSP Events and Happenings
Today at 10:05 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Community Fun Walk at SMP Health - Ave Maria has been rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 12, at Ave Maria. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The walk was rescheduled due to expected rainy weather.

The Community Fun Walk supports SMP Health - Ave Maria, a 100-bed facility located at 501 19th St. NE, and the residents it serves.

Participants can choose to walk or run the 1-mile loop on the walking path north of Ave Maria from one to three times or more. People may also participate virtually.

The cost to participate is $25 per person for adults. A T-shirt is included with the registration fee.

