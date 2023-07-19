Community Fun Walk to benefit Ave Maria scheduled Aug. 5 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Community Fun Walk at SMP Health - Ave Maria is scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Ave Maria. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

The walk was previously called the Ave Maria Family and Friends Fun Walk, said Lisa Wagner, Ave Maria volunteer and Fun Walk chair. She said in an email to The Jamestown Sun that the name was changed because the walk is for the entire community.

“I have always desired to have a walk that anyone, any age, any fitness level, can participate in,” she said.

The Community Fun Walk supports SMP Health - Ave Maria, a 100-bed facility located at 501 19th St. NE, and the residents it serves. Annie Hancock, development director, said in an email to The Jamestown Sun that funds raised by the event will go toward Ave Maria’s recently renovated therapy room. She said the completed project includes new and upgraded equipment, flooring, lighting, paint and cabinets.

"The therapy program at Ave Maria is superb," Hancock said. "Many people work with our physical therapist, Jason Anderson, and occupational therapist assistant Carmen Bender to regain strength and independence and return back to their homes. Residents who are at Ave Maria permanently work with our restorative therapy team to maintain the strength they have. It is also a wonderful opportunity for them to visit with other residents and our team. Our therapy program is very fulfilling — not only physically, but mentally and emotionally, too."

This is the eighth year for the walk, Wagner said, noting that almost 100 people participated in one of the previous walks.

“I am hoping for 100-plus this year,” she said.

Wagner said this year’s event will be pet friendly as well.

“Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome,” she said. “We are even having a best-dressed pet contest in which a couple (of) residents will be judging.”

Participants can choose to walk or run the 1-mile loop on the walking path north of Ave Maria from one to three times or more. People may also participate virtually.

Before July 30, the registration fee to participate is $20 for adults and $15 for adults ages 65-plus. Children who are age 12 and younger may participate for free. After July 30, the cost to participate is $25 per person for adults. A T-shirt is included with the registration fee.

A trophy will be awarded to the largest team.

Hancock noted sponsors include Cavendish Farms, Orn Family Dentistry, 701 Apparel and Opland Nenow Insurance.

People can download the registration form from the Ave Maria Facebook page, and registrations are also available at the front desk at Ave Maria.

