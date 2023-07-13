Contracts approved with real estate agents to purchase property in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The James Valley Library System Board of Directors approved on a 6-0 vote two contracts to give real estate agents the exclusive right to represent the board to purchase property for either an expansion of Alfred Dickey Public Library or construction of a new library.

Library board member Charlotte Freeberg was not present at the meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

One contract is with Keller Williams Inspire Realty and is only for the purchase of the Masonic Temple — if that’s the direction that the library board chooses — that is across the street from Alfred Dickey Public Library. The other contract is with Keller Williams Inspire Realty and RE/MAX Now in Jamestown for the purchase of any property.

Both contracts expire on July 31, 2024.

In other business, the library board went into executive session to discuss with a real estate agent its negotiating position on properties that could be purchased for a new library or expansion citing North Dakota Century Code 44-04-19.2 and 44-04-19.1(9).

After the executive session, the library board discussed the options of purchasing either the Masonic Temple or the Maranatha building for an expansion of Alfred Dickey or to purchase property to construct a new library. The library board took no action on the topic and a special meeting will be held to discuss the options.

Joan Morris, a Stutsman County commissioner who is an appointed member of the library board, said she wasn’t sure if she can support the idea of the library system having two buildings. She said the vote in 2008 was a consolidation of the board and consolidation means money is saved.

The James River Valley Library System was established in 2009 when Alfred Dickey and Stutsman County libraries were legally combined following a successful unification vote in 2008. Seventy-five percent of voters in the city and 66% of voters in the county each passed a measure to create joint library services between the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County.

Library board member Gail Martin said the language that was approved by voters in 2008 was poorly written. She said she has talked to many people and they assumed the library system would operate one facility.

Joe Rector, library system director, said the board needs to decide how to best spend taxpayer money. He said purchasing property to build a new library could cost around $15 million.

In June, library board members toured the Maranatha building and the Masonic Temple for potential sites for an expansion of Alfred Dickey.

Purchasing the Maranatha building would lead to one facility after it is adjoined with Alfred Dickey Public Library. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun file photo

The purchase of the Maranatha building would lead to one facility after it is adjoined with Alfred Dickey Public Library.

In 2014, voters denied a measure that would have created a quarter-percent tax that along with private donations would have been used to fund a $9 million expansion and renovation of Alfred Dickey Public Library.

The purchase of the Masonic Temple would allow the library system to have two buildings similar to a campus. Rector said in June that the Masonic Temple’s location across the street from Alfred Dickey would be more efficient for staffing than keeping Stutsman County Library open.

In other business, Rector told the board that the books that were lost due to water damage in December are being purchased. He said some paperback books need to be made into hard covers and he is working with the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund to get reimbursed for the books.

Rector said the library system has already received a $7,500 payment for replacing the books.

Alfred Dickey was closed temporarily in December after a burst pipe from a staff restroom caused water damage in the library. The children’s library in the basement of Alfred Dickey had about an inch of water, and about a quarter-inch of water was discovered around the circulation desk on the main level. The burst pipe happened sometime during a winter storm in December when the library was closed.

He also said a contractor inspected the carpet in the children’s room of Alfred Dickey and told Rector that there is dampness in the flooring underneath. Rector said the children’s library will be required to close while the work is taking place on the flooring.