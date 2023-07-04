Council approves liquor license for property in downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council approved on a 4-1 vote a request for a Class C liquor license for the property located at 107 1st Ave. S in Jamestown.

Councilman Dan Buchanan was opposed at the City Council meeting on Monday, July 3.

The request was from Matt McPherson, who is doing business as Badlands Mercantile. He said the plan is to turn the building into a liquor establishment that serves a limited menu of its own food and could potentially partner with the Buffalo Grill and Jonny B’s Brickhouse to serve a limited menu of their food to patrons.

McPherson said demolition work has already begun on the inside of the building.

He said after the meeting that Junk in the Trunk, which was in the building, is in the process of moving to the location that formerly housed Schubert’s Carpet One Floor & Home. He said Junk in the Trunk will be located in a portion of the building.

“We are still in the process of finishing some renovations for them in this new space,” he said. “We are hoping to have those completed by the end of the month. At that time they will be reopening.”

McPherson said he is working with an architecture firm from Fargo to develop a plan for the building on First Avenue but wanted to make sure the liquor license was approved for the property before proceeding any further.

“We are just trying to do step one before we do step two,” he said. “In order to spend all the money to design the bar to show you (City Council) what it’s going to look like, we were hoping to have a liquor license to justify the expense because it’s not cheap to do that work with an architect.”

McPherson said the main floor and second level will be completely renovated. He said historical ideas will be taken into consideration when the storefront windows and doors are replaced. Other work includes redoing all the electrical and plumbing in the building.

“We are going to do it right,” he said. “We are not just trying to slap a bar into the building and calling it good.”

Buchanan said he was concerned because he had not seen details and renderings about the business. He also said he was concerned about the number of alcoholic establishments on Main Street.

“I’m not trying to be judgmental about that project,” he said. “I would just like to see what’s it going to look like before I’m being asked to vote on it..”

Councilman David Steele said the Jamestown Downtown Association has submitted a letter of support for the project. He said it is a good project for downtown Jamestown.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said it is not a valid reason to deny a liquor license just because there would be another liquor establishment in downtown Jamestown.

“I don’t think we have that authority to deny it for that reason,” he said.

In June, the Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee sent the request for the Class C liquor license to the City Council without recommendation. At the time, Steele had concerns about having another liquor establishment on First Avenue.

In other business, the City Council read the first reading of an ordinance for fire protection within Jamestown city limits for areas serviced by other entities and to address access and regulation of hydrants.

The city of Jamestown needed the ordinance to help deal with further expansion in the city in areas that are not served by the city water utility, Heinrich said. The ordinance addresses how the cost of city water lines for fire protection will be assessed to property owners in new areas served by Stutsman Rural Water District. Heinrich said there are areas now that are or will be within Jamestown city limits that are not served by the city water utility. He said some areas will be served by Stutsman Rural Water District.

“It is our understanding that Stutsman Rural Water has indicated that they will not be able to provide water for fire protection in the areas that they are providing water to for residential or internal business use,” he said before the meeting. “That means then that the city of Jamestown will have to run separate water lines for fire hydrants, so we will have a duplication of water lines and what we want to do is to make it clear before people start developing in those areas what the costs are going to be for them to maintain this duplicate water line system.”

Heinrich said it would be unfair to Jamestown residents who use the city water utility to “subsidize” the water in those areas for fire protection.

The City Council also unanimously approved the purchase of a biosolid field tank and injector for about $156,000 from Nuhn Industries Ltd. in Sebringville, Ontario, Canada.

The City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 27, to reject Nuhn Industries’ bid and to direct city staff to obtain a quote from the company. Nuhn Industries’ previous bid was rejected because the company provided an uncertified business check that did not meet one of the three requirements for the city’s bid specifications.

The three requirements of the city’s bid specifications are for the bidder to either provide a bid bond, show the company is bonded by the state of North Dakota or provide the city with a cashier’s check.

The City Council unanimously approved:

