Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 19, 2023

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS

Paul Patrick, 42, Jud, N.D., $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.

DUI/APC

Maggie Jo Hagen, 27, Ellendale, N.D., chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.

SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Travis Andrew Michel, 46, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 days, 10 days concurrent with incarceration in Burleigh County Detention Center, 10 suspended.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY/THEFT OF PROPERTY

Damion Danyelle Cooper, 25, Denton, Texas, 18 months supervised probation, deferred imposition of sentence for 550 days, $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $300 indigent defense application fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee (LeFevre).

DUI/APC

Riley Matthew Ova, 21, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, submit to fingerprints, $500 City of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended (LeFevre).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Michaela Vicktoria Albrecht, 25, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, two days credit for time served (LeFevre).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Ann Hidalgo and Cordell Aldinger, both Jamestown

Anna Larson, Jamestown, and Cody Michel, Ypsilanti, N.D.

Kelsey Bear and Jordan Skytland, both Jamestown

Kamal Mustaffar and Mahboobullah Oryakhel, both Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Olivia Thomas, Jamestown, and Vorster Schoeman, Tappen, N.D.