Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 19, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS
Paul Patrick, 42, Jud, N.D., $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.
DUI/APC
Maggie Jo Hagen, 27, Ellendale, N.D., chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.
SHOPLIFTING/THEFT
Travis Andrew Michel, 46, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 days, 10 days concurrent with incarceration in Burleigh County Detention Center, 10 suspended.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY/THEFT OF PROPERTY
Damion Danyelle Cooper, 25, Denton, Texas, 18 months supervised probation, deferred imposition of sentence for 550 days, $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $300 indigent defense application fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee (LeFevre).
DUI/APC
Riley Matthew Ova, 21, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, submit to fingerprints, $500 City of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended (LeFevre).
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Michaela Vicktoria Albrecht, 25, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, two days credit for time served (LeFevre).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
Ann Hidalgo and Cordell Aldinger, both Jamestown
Anna Larson, Jamestown, and Cody Michel, Ypsilanti, N.D.
Kelsey Bear and Jordan Skytland, both Jamestown
Kamal Mustaffar and Mahboobullah Oryakhel, both Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Olivia Thomas, Jamestown, and Vorster Schoeman, Tappen, N.D.
