6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 26, 2023

Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses.

JSSP Court Report
Today at 7:00 AM

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

ADVERTISEMENT

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CORRUPTION OR SOLICITATION OF MINORS

Christopher Matthew Kessler, 19, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific individual, register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, submit DNA sample to law enforcement, restitution open until Oct. 15, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $40 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (Thornton).

ADVERTISEMENT

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY-SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

Jacob Scott Perdue, 25, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment by Dec. 12, complete domestic violence course, no consume, possess/purchase for two years, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific person, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, $200 restitution, two days, two days credit for time served (Thornton).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Cassandra Carter and Lane Stoppleworth, both Buchanan, N.D.

Kimberly Adcox and Douglas Clark, both Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Ashley Muller and Garret Wright, both Jamestown

Sasha Krapp and Levi Harrington, both Cleveland, N.D.

What To Read Next
block party crowd two from 082521.jpg
News
Block Party introduces new UJ students to businesses, organizations in Jamestown
28m ago
gussner back to school rush hour 082423.jpg
News
Back to school
28m ago
News
In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Aug. 21, 2023
28m ago
 · 
By  Jamestown Sun staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP City News
News
Engineering agreement for landfill expansion in Jamestown gets approval
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
uj football 11 on vcsu 23 082423.jpg
College
Jimmies struggle with turnovers in 23-15 loss at Valley City
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
llwsautographs
North Dakota
Big league welcome home for Fargo little league team
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13