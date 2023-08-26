Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 26, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
ADVERTISEMENT
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CORRUPTION OR SOLICITATION OF MINORS
Christopher Matthew Kessler, 19, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific individual, register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, submit DNA sample to law enforcement, restitution open until Oct. 15, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $40 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (Thornton).
ADVERTISEMENT
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY-SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
Jacob Scott Perdue, 25, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment by Dec. 12, complete domestic violence course, no consume, possess/purchase for two years, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific person, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, $200 restitution, two days, two days credit for time served (Thornton).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
Cassandra Carter and Lane Stoppleworth, both Buchanan, N.D.
Kimberly Adcox and Douglas Clark, both Emerald Isle, North Carolina
Ashley Muller and Garret Wright, both Jamestown
Sasha Krapp and Levi Harrington, both Cleveland, N.D.
ADVERTISEMENT