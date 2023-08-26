Court proceedings and marriage licenses for Aug. 26, 2023

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CORRUPTION OR SOLICITATION OF MINORS

Christopher Matthew Kessler, 19, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific individual, register as a sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, submit DNA sample to law enforcement, restitution open until Oct. 15, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $40 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (Thornton).

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY-SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE

Jacob Scott Perdue, 25, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment by Dec. 12, complete domestic violence course, no consume, possess/purchase for two years, not possess or own firearms for two years, submit to fingerprints, have no contact with specific person, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, $200 restitution, two days, two days credit for time served (Thornton).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Cassandra Carter and Lane Stoppleworth, both Buchanan, N.D.

Kimberly Adcox and Douglas Clark, both Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Ashley Muller and Garret Wright, both Jamestown

Sasha Krapp and Levi Harrington, both Cleveland, N.D.