Court proceedings and marriage licenses for July 1, 2023
Recent cases from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/FAILURE TO HALT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED/RECKLESS DRIVING
Ashley Nichole Maragos, 33, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $1,00 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 10 suspended, 20 days credit for time served.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (THREE COUNTS)/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
Larry K. Duley, 52, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, five suspended, 25 days credit for time served.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT/TRESPASSING
Patrice Christina Daye, 31, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.
DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS
Gregory Kaloustian, 64, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
DROVE WHILE LICENSE WAS REVOKED
Eric Odegard, 29, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 days, 10 suspended, 10 days to be served by electronic home monitoring.
DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
Gavin Cedrick Henne, 22, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.
Kenneth Graham, 44, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
FAILED TO INOCULATE DOG OR CAT AGAINST RABIES
Dustin Harold Mittleider, 41, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $150 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee.
SHOPLIFTING/THEFT
Ardell Newton Barnes, 38, St. Louis, Missouri, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $50 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four days suspended, one day credit for time served.
Bridget Margaret Syverson, 40, 30 hours community service, submit to fingerprints, 20 days suspended, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $150 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY
Brian Jon Benson, 35, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, submit to fingerprints, complete a domestic violence evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, one day, one day credit for time served (Thornton).
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY-SECOND OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE
Tyler Wayne Delmore, 39, ℅ Barnes County Correctional Center, Valley City, N.D., not possess or own firearms, complete domestic violence course, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $35 indigent defense application fee, $500 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 56 days, 56 days credit for time served (Thornton).
DUI-.08% OR GREATER-SECOND OFFENSE IN SEVEN YEARS
Jaden Daniel Radcliffe, 30, Valley City, N.D., submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, complete recommended treatment, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).
PROHIBITED ACTS A/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES
Jan Petrus Van Wyk, 30, Adrian, N.D., deferred imposition of sentence for 60 days, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $175 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (Thornton).
RECKLESS DRIVING
Melissa Renee Johnson, 39, Montpelier, N.D., not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee (Thornton).
SIMPLE ASSAULT (TWO COUNTS)
Alexis Anne Wolff, 22, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $40 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
Jordan Calheim and Jamie Brown, both Jamestown
Heather Elston and Keith Watford, both Jamestown
Morgan Thomas, Pingree, and Dakota Brown, Minot
