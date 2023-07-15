Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Court proceedings and marriage licenses for July 15, 2023

Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses issued.

JSSP Court Report
July 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT 

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Nicholas John Davison, 47, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days, five suspended, two days credit for time served, three days to be served concurrently with District Court sentence and case.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Daniel James Tollefson, 65, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for 360 days (Narum).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Jessica Ruiz Renteral, Edgeley, N.D., and Yeferson Salguero Perez, Faribault, Minnesota

