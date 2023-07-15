Court proceedings and marriage licenses for July 15, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses issued.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
Nicholas John Davison, 47, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days, five suspended, two days credit for time served, three days to be served concurrently with District Court sentence and case.
ADVERTISEMENT
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
ADVERTISEMENT
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
RECKLESS DRIVING
Daniel James Tollefson, 65, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for 360 days (Narum).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessica Ruiz Renteral, Edgeley, N.D., and Yeferson Salguero Perez, Faribault, Minnesota
ADVERTISEMENT