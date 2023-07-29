Court proceedings and marriage licenses for July 29, 2023

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Skyler Ray Juelke, 38, LaMoure, N.D., $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days, eight suspended, two days credit for time served.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Douglas Robert Roquette, 59, submit to fingerprints, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.

DUI/APC

Jerome Orval Rosland, 24, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $750 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, 13 suspended, two days served through 20 hours of community service.

SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Lucas Syverson, 25, 30 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $80 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days suspended, 30 hours of community service.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

Abraham Alonzo Leland Allen, 35, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY

Reginald Jones, 38, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 27 suspended, three days credit for time served (Thornton).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Wendy Robbins and Jason Robertson, both Jamestown

Jennifer Allmer and Tyler Erickson, both Jamestown