Court proceedings and marriage licenses for July 29, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts and marriage licenses reported.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
Skyler Ray Juelke, 38, LaMoure, N.D., $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days, eight suspended, two days credit for time served.
ADVERTISEMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Douglas Robert Roquette, 59, submit to fingerprints, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.
DUI/APC
Jerome Orval Rosland, 24, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $750 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, 13 suspended, two days served through 20 hours of community service.
SHOPLIFTING/THEFT
Lucas Syverson, 25, 30 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $80 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days suspended, 30 hours of community service.
SIMPLE ASSAULT
Abraham Alonzo Leland Allen, 35, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
ADVERTISEMENT
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
ADVERTISEMENT
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY
Reginald Jones, 38, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 27 suspended, three days credit for time served (Thornton).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
ADVERTISEMENT
Wendy Robbins and Jason Robertson, both Jamestown
Jennifer Allmer and Tyler Erickson, both Jamestown
ADVERTISEMENT