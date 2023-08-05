Court proceedings for Aug. 5, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Douglas Robert Roquette, 59, submit to fingerprints, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.
ADVERTISEMENT
DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
Kevin Gene Garnica, 42, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.
Kelly Brita Hanson, 22, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED/FAILURE TO HALT
Clinton Dennis Turpin, 41, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 20 suspended, 10 days to be served by electronic home monitoring with work release.
STORAGE OF JUNK
Tyler William James Fontaine, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
TRESPASSING
ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Daniel Vance, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
ADVERTISEMENT
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Steven Conrad Haugen, 59, Mandan, North Dakota, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days suspended (Clark).
DROVE OR IN ACTUAL PHYSICAL CONTROL OF MOTOR VEHICLE
ADVERTISEMENT
Daryl Edward Hennings, 56, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, 24-7 Program for 360 days, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $1,500 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 11 days, 11 days credit for time served (Clark).
ADVERTISEMENT