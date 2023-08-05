Court proceedings for Aug. 5, 2023

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Douglas Robert Roquette, 59, submit to fingerprints, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Kevin Gene Garnica, 42, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended.

Kelly Brita Hanson, 22, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED/FAILURE TO HALT

Clinton Dennis Turpin, 41, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 20 suspended, 10 days to be served by electronic home monitoring with work release.

STORAGE OF JUNK

Tyler William James Fontaine, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

TRESPASSING

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Daniel Vance, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

ADVERTISEMENT

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Steven Conrad Haugen, 59, Mandan, North Dakota, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days suspended (Clark).

DROVE OR IN ACTUAL PHYSICAL CONTROL OF MOTOR VEHICLE

ADVERTISEMENT

Daryl Edward Hennings, 56, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, 24-7 Program for 360 days, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $1,500 fine/state, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 11 days, 11 days credit for time served (Clark).