Court proceedings for July 22, 2023

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

John Vincent Swan, 54, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

Wade Thomas Waldie, 35, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, five suspended, 10 days to be served by electronic home monitoring with work release.

Brian Keith Sternberg, 54, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

DUI/APC

Zachery Darwin Locke, 37, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY/INTERFERENCE WITH TELEPHONE DURING EMERGENCY CALL

Cole Jordan Hufstetler, 33, complete domestic violence course, complete recommended treatment, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).

PHYSICAL OBSTRUCTION OF GOVERNMENT FUNCTION

Tiffany Dianne Dorr, 26, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $175 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 360 days suspended (LeFevre).

RECKLESS DRIVING

Jaime Joseph Schlecht, 65, Wimbledon, N.D., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints (LeFevre).