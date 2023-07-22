Court proceedings for July 22, 2023
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED
John Vincent Swan, 54, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
Wade Thomas Waldie, 35, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $250 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, five suspended, 10 days to be served by electronic home monitoring with work release.
Brian Keith Sternberg, 54, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $300 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
DUI/APC
Zachery Darwin Locke, 37, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-BODILY INJURY/INTERFERENCE WITH TELEPHONE DURING EMERGENCY CALL
Cole Jordan Hufstetler, 33, complete domestic violence course, complete recommended treatment, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).
PHYSICAL OBSTRUCTION OF GOVERNMENT FUNCTION
Tiffany Dianne Dorr, 26, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $175 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 360 days suspended (LeFevre).
RECKLESS DRIVING
Jaime Joseph Schlecht, 65, Wimbledon, N.D., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints (LeFevre).
