Court proceedings, marriage licenses and building permits for Aug. 12
Recent cases reported from Jamestown Municipal and Southeast District courts, and marriage licenses and building permits issued.
JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT
The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS/DUI/APC
Devin Odegard, 31, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $750 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
DUI/APC
Tristan Michael Ahrendt, 22, Sidney, Nebraska, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.
Albert Spencer, 42, Dilkon, Arizona, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
TRESPASSING
Eric Daniel Vance, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.
TRESPASSING (TWO COUNTS)
Wade Ronald Robinson, 22, submit to fingerprints, $60 administrative fees-general, $50 costs, $500 fines/fees, $50 victim-witness fee, 10 days, 8 suspended, two days credit for time served.
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT
The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:
Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge
Nicholas Thornton, Valley City
Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton
Cherie Clark, Jamestown
James D. Hovey, New Rockford
Troy LeFevre, Jamestown
Jay Schmitz, Valley City
The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.
Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.
BURGLARY
Amber Dawn Switters, 38, two years supervised probation, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, five days credit for time served, jail sentence may be served by electronic home monitoring (LeFevre).
DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION
Jeniece Lorina Vance, 36, Aberdeen, South Dakota, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days suspended (Clark).
FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER-VEHICLE
Dustin Lee Morseth, 45, Grand Forks, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, complete diagnostic assessment including mental health and chemical dependency evaluations, follow through with recommended treatment, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $175 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:
Autumn Opperud and Austin Kromm, both Jamestown
Sherry Hildebrandt and Shawn Oettli, both Jamestown
Amy Miller and Darrin Leyendecker, both Jamestown
Kylie Dauenhauer and Destiny Jacobson, both Jamestown
Grace Ford and Rylan Schwarz, both Buchanan, N.D.
Savanna Belcher and Glen Drake, both Jamestown
Marissa Manes and Kaleb Erickson, both Jamestown
BUILDING PERMITS
Building permits issued by the Jamestown Inspection Department in July and their total value:
Buffalo Builders, 1026 6th Ave. SW, residential garage, $27,000
McGruder Construction, 419 8th St. SW, residential garage, $13,000
Vision Construction LLC, 2400 8th Ave. SW, commercial remodel, $550,000
Breland Enterprises Inc. doing business as American Waterworks, 320 12th Ave. NE, residential remodel, $21,000
Schumacher Construction Inc., 523 17th St. NE, residential remodel, $2,000
805 5th Ave. NE, new commercial building, $1.36 million
Greystone Construction Co., 1024 23rd St. SW, new commercial building, $2.58 million
