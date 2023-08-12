Court proceedings, marriage licenses and building permits for Aug. 12

JAMESTOWN MUNICIPAL COURT

The Jamestown Municipal Court judge is Lawrence Kropp.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS/DUI/APC

Devin Odegard, 31, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $750 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

DUI/APC

Tristan Michael Ahrendt, 22, Sidney, Nebraska, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days, four suspended, one day credit for time served.

Albert Spencer, 42, Dilkon, Arizona, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $500 fines/fees, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

TRESPASSING

Eric Daniel Vance, 27, 20 hours community service, $30 administrative fees-general, $25 costs, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended.

TRESPASSING (TWO COUNTS)

Wade Ronald Robinson, 22, submit to fingerprints, $60 administrative fees-general, $50 costs, $500 fines/fees, $50 victim-witness fee, 10 days, 8 suspended, two days credit for time served.



SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

BURGLARY

Amber Dawn Switters, 38, two years supervised probation, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, five days credit for time served, jail sentence may be served by electronic home monitoring (LeFevre).

DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION

Jeniece Lorina Vance, 36, Aberdeen, South Dakota, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days suspended (Clark).

FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER-VEHICLE

Dustin Lee Morseth, 45, Grand Forks, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, complete diagnostic assessment including mental health and chemical dependency evaluations, follow through with recommended treatment, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $175 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served (LeFevre).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Autumn Opperud and Austin Kromm, both Jamestown

Sherry Hildebrandt and Shawn Oettli, both Jamestown

Amy Miller and Darrin Leyendecker, both Jamestown

Kylie Dauenhauer and Destiny Jacobson, both Jamestown

Grace Ford and Rylan Schwarz, both Buchanan, N.D.

Savanna Belcher and Glen Drake, both Jamestown

Marissa Manes and Kaleb Erickson, both Jamestown

BUILDING PERMITS

Building permits issued by the Jamestown Inspection Department in July and their total value:

Buffalo Builders, 1026 6th Ave. SW, residential garage, $27,000

McGruder Construction, 419 8th St. SW, residential garage, $13,000

Vision Construction LLC, 2400 8th Ave. SW, commercial remodel, $550,000

Breland Enterprises Inc. doing business as American Waterworks, 320 12th Ave. NE, residential remodel, $21,000

Schumacher Construction Inc., 523 17th St. NE, residential remodel, $2,000

805 5th Ave. NE, new commercial building, $1.36 million

Greystone Construction Co., 1024 23rd St. SW, new commercial building, $2.58 million