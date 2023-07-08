Court proceedings, marriage licenses and building permits for July 8, 2023

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT COURT

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include:

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Nicholas Thornton, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

ADVERTISEMENT

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

Note: All individuals reside in Jamestown unless otherwise noted. Individuals with a deferred imposition of sentence will have the charge or charges dismissed at the end of the deferred imposition if they have met the conditions of the sentence.

APC - .08% OR GREATER-FIRST OFFENSE

Tadd Christopher McFarland, 38, Williston, North Dakota, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days suspended (Narum).

ADVERTISEMENT

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

Krystopher Michael Carmean, 35, 12 months supervised probation, complete a domestic violence evaluation and any recommended treatment, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 days, four days credit for time served (Narum).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

Michael Scott Hanson, 57, Finley, North Dakota, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $750 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, two days, one day credit for time served (Narum).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (THREE COUNTS) /UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE (THREE COUNTS)

Michael Alan Schempp, 67, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, notify court of address change, not possess alcohol or controlled substances without a prescription, 40 days, 29 days credit for time served (Narum).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN JAIL/CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Ardell Newton Barnes, 38, St. Louis, Missouri, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, notify court of address change, be employed, actively seeking employment or pursue a course of study, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 22 days, 22 days credit for time served (Narum).

ADVERTISEMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

Daniel James Tollefson, 65, submit to fingerprints, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $250 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, not possess or own firearms for 360 days, one day, one day credit for time served (Narum).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Marriage licenses issued at the Stutsman County Recorder’s Office:

Olivia Johnson and David Schloegel, both Jamestown

Cassie Wheeler and Quentin Pettys, both Jamestown

Morgan Althouse and David Haas, both Berthoud, Colorado

Allyson Gutzwiller and Max Meyer, both Buchanan, N.D.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia Buckeye, Nortonville, N.D., and Nathan Weigel, Napoleon, N.D.

Christina Soft and Martinez Bautista, both Jamestown

BUILDING PERMITS

Building permits issued by the Jamestown Inspection Department in June:

1114 15 ½ Ave. SW, deck or patio, $2,000

Hillerud Construction Inc., 3225 East Lakeside Road, new commercial building, $1.04 million.

3673 81st Ave. SE, new residential building, $80,000

Hillerud Construction Inc., 1104 N University Drive, new commercial building, $2.17 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh Sure Contracting LLC, 702 9th St. NW, deck or patio, $2,000

Bohl Iron Works LLC, 104 3rd St. SE, miscellaneous commercial, $88,000

JBM Contracting Inc., 424 1st Ave. N, commercial remodel, $35,000

2946 5th Ave. NW, residential storage, $4,000

1114 15 ½ Ave. SW, deck or patio, $8,000

H & H Holdings LLP, 904 9th St. SW, residential garage, $13,000

3286 Prairie Rose Drive, residential garage, $36,000