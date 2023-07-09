Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Cramer announces mobile office hours in Fessenden

Cramer's staff will be available to assist with questions on topics.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 09, 2023 at 11:45 AM

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has announced mobile office hours for Fessenden on Tuesday, July 18.

Individuals from the Fessenden area are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help from Cramer's staff with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals or assistance with federal agencies.

The assistance will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wells County Courthouse KTL Building (directly west of the courthouse), door No. 2, 700 Railway St. N.

What To Read Next
JSSP Water and Lake
News
Releases from Jamestown Reservoir decrease to 100 cfs
21h ago
Department of the Interior
South Dakota
Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead
22h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media