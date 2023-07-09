Cramer announces mobile office hours in Fessenden

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has announced mobile office hours for Fessenden on Tuesday, July 18.

Individuals from the Fessenden area are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help from Cramer's staff with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals or assistance with federal agencies.

The assistance will be available from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wells County Courthouse KTL Building (directly west of the courthouse), door No. 2, 700 Railway St. N.