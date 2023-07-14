Diocese of Fargo to continue investigating former priest's actions

JAMESTOWN — The Diocese of Fargo said in a statement issued Thursday evening, July 13, that it will continue to investigate a former Jamestown priest's actions.

Neil Joseph Pfeifer, 48 or 49, was given a suspended sentence if he completes 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor, on Thursday, July 13, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Pfeifer, who currently resides in Rugby, North Dakota, entered the plea as part of a plea deal that included dismissing a charge of sexual exploitation by a therapist, a Class C felony.

Pfeifer was accused of having sexual contact with another individual while having reasonable cause to believe the contact is offensive to the other person.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Pfeifer to 360 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served and all but 10 days suspended. In addition, the nine remaining days would be suspended if Pfeifer performs 50 hours of community service by Sept. 15. Pfeifer was also ordered to pay $325 in court fees and placed on three years of unsupervised probation.

Pfeifer was originally charged in February in Stutsman County. He was also charged for a similar crime in Logan County, but that charge was dismissed when Judge James Hovey ruled in April there was not sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.

"Fr. Pfeifer’s removal from priestly ministry continues to be in effect," the diocese said. "The Diocese also continues to pursue this matter under Church processes as defined by canon law."

The diocese said it will continue to pray for the individuals who were harmed by Pfeifer's actions and remains committed to assisting all victims of sexual misconduct by providing spiritual assistance and other support.

"Sexual misconduct is unacceptable and contrary to our Faith and life in Christ," the diocese said.

The diocese said it first learned of the allegations involving a Stutsman County woman on Dec. 22. The diocese said it had not previously received any reports or complaints that Pfeifer had engaged in sexual contact with any person.

"Following that report, the Diocese immediately began an investigation, meeting with both the adult female and Rev. Pfeifer," the diocese said. "Bishop Folda also placed restrictions on Rev. Pfeifer’s ministry, which went into effect on December 23, 2022."

Anyone with information or concerns regarding Pfeifer or misconduct by any other person associated with the Diocese of Fargo should contact Monsignor Joseph Goering at the Diocese of Fargo at (701) 356-7945 or the victim assistance coordinator at VictimAssistance@fargodiocese.org .