Emergency road closure set Aug. 23 near JRMC in Jamestown
An emergency road closure was set up Wednesday, Aug. 23, near Titan Machinery and the Jamestown Regional medical Center, according to the city engineer's office.
The emergency road closure at 36th Street and 81st Avenue Southeast will remain in effect until the work is completed.
If anyone needs to get to JRMC, motorists are advised to take 20th Street Southwest by Walmart and Menards.
