Engineering agreement for landfill expansion in Jamestown gets approval

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Public Works Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval of an engineering agreement with Interstate Engineering for expansion of the inert landfill.

Councilman David Schloegel was not present at the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said the city of Jamestown has an existing agreement to work on permits with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for the expansion of the existing cell at the landfill.

“What we got is the inert landfill is filling up,” he said. “We need to actually do some expansion of the existing cell which will ... actually where the road is now, push it a little bit to the north to buy us some time.”

Dillman said the engineering agreement would be for creating a new cell on land adjacent to city limit boundaries in Bloom Township.

He said there are projects where the city would like to receive materials to collect the tipping fees associated with it.

“One of them is actually even at the (North Dakota) State Hospital as far as the buildings that are looking to come down,” he said. “Let’s be in a position where we can collect that and accept those tipping fees.”

The state Legislature approved a one-time appropriation of $4 million to demolish unused buildings at the State Hospital campus, including the administrative building, employee building, associated tunnels, water tower, pig barn and water treatment plant buildings. The buildings are to be demolished by June 30, 2025.

In September 2022, a drone survey conducted on the inert landfill in Jamestown found that it doesn’t have much space left for storage of waste, The Jamestown Sun reported.

In other business, the Fire Chief Jim Reuther told the Jamestown Police and Fire Committee that the Jamestown Fire Department is down to 23 firefighters.

Reuther said he will be interviewing two applicants next week.

In other business, the Public Works Committee:



heard a presentation from Todd Langston, manager of transmission projects for Otter Tail Power Co., about a project for a new regional electric transmission line between Jamestown and Ellendale. Plans call for constructing about 95 miles of transmission line connecting the Otter Tail substation north of Jamestown along North Dakota Highway 20 to the Montana-Dakota substation near Ellendale.

recommended approval on a 4-0 vote to accept a quote from Scherbenske Inc. for more than $81,000 to repair lagoon walls of a cell at the wastewater treatment facility. Public Works Director Tyler Michel said not enough maintenance has been done on the lagoon walls of cell C as far as rip rap, roads and everything else around the lagoons.