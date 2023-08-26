Farm fire prevention requires planning

JAMESTOWN — Farm fires cause loss of property, lost time and injuries, and prevention takes many forms, according to Brian Paulson, chief of the Jamestown Rural Fire Department.

“As harvest gets going,” he said, “farmers need to stop and make sure their equipment is clean. No chaff or dust that can start a fire if it gets hot.”

Fire extinguishers in trucks, tractors and combines are also useful in keeping small fires from growing and causing more damage, Paulson said.

Equipment fires during haying and harvest can damage equipment and pose a danger to anyone working on the machines. It can spread on the ground, creating the potential for damage to nearby buildings and equipment.

“Keep the farmyard mowed around any structures,” Paulson said. “Keep the grass short so there is less to burn.”

The shorter grass will slow the spread of a fire, allowing the use of fire extinguishers or water, if available, to prevent the structure from catching fire.

Stored hay can be another potential fire hazard, according to a publication by North Dakota State University.

If hay is baled or staked with 20% or more moisture, a chemical reaction can occur, producing heat within the hay. This can cause a spontaneous fire if the hay reaches 130 degrees.

The fires usually occur within six weeks of the hay being baled. Making sure the grass is dry enough before baling is the best prevention, according to the NDSU website. If in doubt, the temperature of the bales can be monitored, especially if the hay has a musty smell.

Questionable hay should not be stored inside. If a fire does occur, spray the hay with water and insert the water into the bales using pipes connected to water hoses to reach hot spots.

Grass and brush fires are always a concern although the Jamestown Rural Fire Department has seen relatively few this year, Paulson said.

“A couple of dry weeks could bring us right back into it,” he said.

Farmers who are planning any controlled burns should monitor the fire danger index and create fire breaks, plowed ground around the planned fire area, to prevent the fire from spreading. Farmers should also monitor wind speed and direction to prevent an unanticipated spread of the fire.

Open burning is prohibited in Stutsman County when the fire danger rating issued by the U.S. Forest Service is in the very high or extreme rating or the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning.

Fire danger ratings are posted to www.co.stutsman.nd.us/fire-danger every day during the summer season.

Violations of the fire ordinance can result in a Class B misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and a fine of $1,500.