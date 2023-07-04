Firefighters respond to grass fire in northeast Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a small grass fire Tuesday, July 4, in northeast Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

Three units and 15 firefighters responded to the 600 block of 19th Street Northeast, which is about a block east of SMP Health - Ave Maria at about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Mohr said law enforcement had already extinguished the fire when firefighters arrived to the scene. He said firefighters soaked the area with water.

He said fireworks caused the fire.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on scene for about 5 minutes.