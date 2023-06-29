Fireworks sales begin on July 1 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Fireworks can be legally sold and discharged in Jamestown beginning noon on Saturday, July 1, according to Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the Jamestown Police Department.

“It is an annual event,” he said. “We understand people's desires to shoot fireworks but we ask they be safe, use common sense and supervise children.”

Jamestown city ordinances allow fireworks sales and discharge from noon to 11 p.m. on July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 5. On July 4, fireworks can be discharged from noon to 1 a.m. on July 5, Blinsky said.

Each year the Jamestown Police Department receives a number of complaints about fireworks.

“In 2022, we had 31 complaints,” Blinsky said. “Fireworks were observed by officers in those complaints. I suspect there were more disturbance calls related to fireworks.”

As of Thursday, seven vendors had been approved for a Jamestown fireworks license with another still being processed. In addition, two vendors had sought licenses through the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for sales outside Jamestown city limits.

Stutsman County has no fireworks laws although North Dakota law limits sales to between June 27 and July 5 and sets the minimum age to purchase fireworks at 12.

“We really have no rules but there are not a lot of issues,” said Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff. “We do get some complaints usually in the small towns. We tell them to be mindful of everybody around them.”

Fireworks can be a stress on pets.

“Fireworks anxiety is a real thing,” said Dawn Enzminger, a veterinarian at Dr. Dawn’s Pet Stop in Jamestown. “The Fourth of July has the most cases of missing pets of any day in the year.”

Enzminger said owners should make sure collars and tags are secure and the animal has been microchipped so it can be returned if it gets away.

“You should also create a safe place for the pets,” she said. “Someplace shielded from the sound, a calm spot.”

Playing music can also help cover the sound of the fireworks.

“Exercise helps for any type of anxiety the pet may have,” Enzminger said. “It helps relieve pent-up energy.”

While fireworks anxiety is most often associated with dogs, it can also occur in cats.

“Talk to your vet for medication for noise aversion,” she said. “It can also help in thunderstorms or other times of loud sounds.”

Blinsky said people need to use fireworks safely and avoid injury and possible fires.

“We encourage people to comply with the ordinance and be good neighbors over the holiday,” he said.

This story was updated on Thursday, June 29, with the current number of licensed vendors, which increased from four to seven as of Thursday.

