UPDATED: Louisiana man escapes injury after plane crashes near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — A 29-year-old man walked away uninjured Thursday morning, Aug. 3, after the crop-dusting plane he was piloting crashed and landed in a pasture west of the U.S. Highway 52/81 bypass near Jamestown, according to Sgt. Evan Savageau with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“It’s not that common where (someone is) able to walk away in one piece with little to no injury at all (during a plane crash),” Savageau said.

Savageau said Michael Carrigee, Bush, Louisiana, was piloting a 1994 Air Tractor around 9 a.m. Thursday, attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown.

Savageau said Carrigee failed to gain enough takeoff speed to create enough lift for a safe takeoff, and the plane struck a barbed-wire fence before traveling down a ravine and coming to rest in a pasture that is about a quarter to a half mile west of the bypass. He said the plane has a single-prop propeller toward the nose which also became dislodged during the crash.

Carrigee was wearing a harness.

“Thankfully he’s OK,” Savageau said. “Everyone that responded was OK. They had livestock in the pasture as well and there’s no deaths or injuries to livestock as well.”

Savageau said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene. He said the FAA is investigating the crash.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Rural Fire Department and the Jamestown Area Ambulance also responded to the scene.