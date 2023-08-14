Flex PACE approved to build physical therapy clinic in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, Aug. 14, a request of more than $85,700 for a Flex PACE Interest Buydown for Prime Properties ND LLC to construct a physical therapy clinic in northeast Jamestown.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city’s share will be more than $68,500 with the county’s share being over $17,100.

“The funding incentive will also be passed along to the tenant, Apex Physical Therapy (& Wellness Center), which will be reduced rent to Apex due to using this program,” said Alyssa Looysen, director of business development.

Prime Properties purchased land at 805 5th Ave. NE, which is across the street from the main entrance to University of Jamestown, Looysen said. She said Apex will be the only tenant in the building and will employ up to 10 people.

Joe Klundt, co-owner of Prime Properties, said the plan is for the physical therapy clinic to open in May at the location near the University of Jamestown.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business, the JSDC board unanimously approved a request for $164,000 to the Spiritwood Energy Park Association to help pay the remaining balance of a legal invoice from Moss & Barnett.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city’s share will be more than $17,600 with the county’s share being over $16,400.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of JSDC, said the funds will come from the economic development funds of the city of Jamestown and Stutsman County. He said the request cannot be structured as a loan but the economic development funds would be replenished as JSDC gets paid back on loans from the businesses using the infrastructure at the Spiritwood Energy Park Association’s industrial park in Spiritwood.

Moss & Barnett out of Minneapolis is the attorney for Spiritwood Energy Park Association. Moss & Barnett has sent an invoice to SEPA for more than $282,700.

Connie Ova, special projects manager for JSDC, said with a commitment from Great River Energy to pay more than $68,600 for expenses directly attributed to a merger with Harvestone Low Carbon Partners and $50,000 from Green Bison Soy Processing for the rail project at SEPA, the balance owed was about $164,000.

In other business, Shevlin said he and Tory Hart, board president, visited Chapul Farms in McMinnville, Oregon, which is interested in being a tenant in the SEPA industrial park

Shevlin said he and Hart got a little more insight into Chapul Farms’ facility and got a lot of good information on how the business works.

“I think in the future, we will start to work with them more on the legal side,” Shevlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chapul Farms designs, builds and operates modular insect farms that turn organic waste into high-value food and agricultural products as a model of circular food systems of the future, according to its website.

Ova also told the JSDC board that she, Stutsman County Commission Chairman and board member Mark Klose, county road Superintendent Jim Wentland and a few township officers will be visiting with the North Dakota Department of Transportation on Friday, Aug. 18, to discuss funding possibilities for paving part of Stutsman County Road 62 south to North Dakota Highway 46.

Ova said County Road 62 has been noted as a major contributing route to the SEPA industrial park. She said about 10 miles north of Highway 46 is not paved. She said farmers taking soybeans to Casselton is a concern of the Green Bison Soy Processing facility.

“Stutsman County and this plant are definitely going to lose business if we don’t do something with that road,” she said. “Although farmers … will take the shortest route no matter what they go through in order to get that load dumped, if they got the opportunity to go a few miles down the road on a paved road, mainly 46, and not have to hit 62 with 10 miles of gravel, they will most likely take the faster route.”