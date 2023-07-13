Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Former priest sentenced for sexual assault in Southeast District Court

Neil Joseph Pfeifer was sentenced to 360 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served and all but 10 days suspended.

Neil Pfeifer.JPG
Neil Pfeifer
Contributed / Diocese of Fargo
By Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
July 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM

JAMESTOWN — A former Jamestown priest was given a suspended sentence if he completes 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to sexual assault, a Class A misdemeanor, on Thursday, July 13, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Neil Joseph Pfeifer, either 48 or 49, who currently resides in Rugby, entered the plea as part of a plea deal that included dismissing a charge of sexual exploitation by a therapist, a Class C felony.

A jury trial on both charges was scheduled for Thursday, July 13, before Judge Cherie Clark, but the plea agreement between Stutsman County State's Attorney Fritz Fremgen and Robert Bolinske, defense counsel, was reached Wednesday, July 12.

Fremgen said he had discussed the plea agreement with the victim and her family and they approved the move.

Clark sentenced Pfeifer to 360 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served and all but 10 days suspended. In addition, the nine remaining days would be suspended if Pfeifer performs 50 hours of community service by Sept. 15. Pfeifer was also ordered to pay $325 in court fees and placed on three years of unsupervised probation.

Clark handed down the sentence after the victim of the crime testified that the event had changed her life and she felt she had been “taken advantage of physically and mentally.”

The victim said that she had considered taking her own life but credited her family for supporting her. Approximately 20 people were gathered around her in the courtroom during the proceedings.

“As I’m trying to stay alive for my family, this man is living normally,” she said.

The Jamestown Sun does not identify victims of sexual assaults.

Fremgen called it a human story.

“The priest had his own needs for companionship and sexual contact,” he said. “The priest’s personal needs overpowered his self-control.”

Bolinske said Pfeifer was remorseful and taking responsibility for his actions.

“My understanding is his career in the church is done,” he said.

Pfeifer made a brief statement to the court before sentencing apologizing to the victim and family “for the harm it has done.”

Pfeifer was originally charged in February in Stutsman County. He was also charged for a similar crime in Logan County but that charge was dismissed when Judge James Hovey ruled in April there was not sufficient evidence for the case to go to trial.

