Four sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Four people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Alek Lee Dallmann, 28, Jamestown, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class B felony. Dallmann also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

An Alford plea means Dallmann acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction but does not admit guilt to the charge.

Dallmann was accused of possessing fentanyl and methylenedioxymethamphetamine with intent to deliver on March 21. He was also accused of possessing one or more syringes used with fentanyl on March 21 with a previous conviction in 2022.

Judge Nicholas Thornton sentenced Dallmann to 40 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 40 days served. Thornton placed Dallmann on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to be in a sober living facility until a probation officer deems it no longer necessary. Thornton also ordered Dallmann to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Curtis James Anderson, 35, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to prohibited acts A/controlled substances, a Class B felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

On Jan. 24, Anderson was accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2018.

Thornton sentenced Anderson to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 149 days served. Thornton placed Anderson on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

John Henry Clemens, 60, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Clemens was accused of possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine on April 22, 2022, with a previous conviction in 2018.

Thornton sentenced Clemens to two days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for two days served. Thornton placed Clemens on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Thornton also ordered Clemens to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

John Thomas Smith, 55, Carrington, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to issuing a check or draft without sufficient funds or credit.

Smith was accused of issuing a check for $2,714 without sufficient funds in or credit with the bank, banker or depository on Dec. 11.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Smith to one day in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Narum ordered Smith to submit to fingerprints and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $678 in non-sufficient funds costs state, $2,714 in restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.