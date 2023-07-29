Four sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

JAMESTOWN — Four people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Malique Montrez Stokes, 23, Flint, Michigan, pleaded guilty to theft of property and criminal conspiracy, Class B felonies.

Stokes was accused of taking and/or illegitimately keeping money, funds, one or more gift cards and/or merchandise property belonging to a business with a combined value of more than $10,000 but less than $50,000 and conspiring with other individuals to commit theft of property valued at more than $50,000 from the same business on June 18.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Stokes to 60 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 24 days served. LeFevre placed Stokes on 18 months supervised probation and ordered her to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $12,178 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee. The restitution is joint with two other individuals.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Kyle James Presser, 37, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt, a Class C felony.

Presser was accused of acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for commission of a crime and intentionally engaging in conduct which constitutes a substantial step toward commission of the crime, theft of roofing materials valued over $1,000 but less than $10,000, on June 27.

LeFevre sentenced Presser to 18 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 14 days served. The sentence is concurrent with previous cases in 2020 and 2021. LeFevre also placed Presser on two years of supervised probation.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dalton Case Scott, 26, Valley City, pleaded guilty to protection order violation, a Class C felony.

Scott was accused of threatening, molesting, injuring, harassing or having contact with an individual on April 22 while he was previously charged with violating the protection order in a case from 2023.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Case to 13 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 13 days served. Narum ordered Case to not possess or own firearms, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Narum also ordered Case to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $140 fine/state and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Larry Keith Duley, 52, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Duley was accused of possessing methamphetamine on May 27 with a previous conviction in 2023.

Judge Nicholas Thornton sentenced Duley to 54 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 54 days served. Thornton placed Duley on two years supervised probation and ordered him to successfully complete drug court.