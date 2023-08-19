Four sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Four people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Dennis Taylor Chaney, 66, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to two counts of luring minors by computer, Class B felonies, two counts of criminal attempt, Class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.

Chaney was accused of conversing electronically about engaging in sexual or acts or having sexual contact with a minor while knowing the individual was younger than 15 years old while he was at least 22 years old to a Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agent who posed as a minor younger than 15 years old from July 12, 2020, to Sept. 2, 2022, and from Sept. 8-15, 2022, promoting obscenity to a BCI special agent posing as a minor younger than 15 from Sept. 16, 2020, to Sept. 8, 2022, and from Sept. 8-15, 2022, and harassing, annoying or alarming a juvenile on Sept. 7, 2022.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Chaney to six years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 39 days served. LeFevre placed Chaney on five years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $650 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.

Kyle James Debuck, 28, Montpelier, N.D., pleaded guilty to corruption or solicitation of minors, a Class C felony, and violate disorderly conduct restraining order, a Class A misdemeanor.

Debuck was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a minor older than 15 years old while he was at least 22 years old from Jan. 1-31, and texting an individual while knowing a disorderly conduct restraining order had been issued against him from April 1-10.

LeFevre sentenced Debuck to 90 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for five days served. Debuck must serve the jail sentence by electronic home monitoring or report to the Stutsman County Correctional Center on Sept. 10. LeFevre placed Debuck on five years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Dakota Scott Wilson, 25, Jamestown, entered an Alford plea to sexual assault, a Class C felony.

An Alford plea means Wilson acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction but does not admit to the charge.

Wilson was accused of having sexual contact with a minor 15 years old or older while he was at least 22 years old on June 10.

LeFevre sentenced Wilson to 30 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 19 days served. LeFevre placed Wilson on five years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

Kyle Richard Dupree, 36, Valley City, pleaded guilty to theft of property, a Class C felony.

Dupree was accused of possessing a Toyota Camry vehicle valued above $1,000 and owned or operated by another person on Nov. 17, 2020.

LeFevre sentenced Dupree to 107 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 107 days served. LeFevre placed Dupree on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.