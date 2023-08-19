Good harvest anticipated in Stutsman County, area

JAMESTOWN — Local agriculture officials anticipate a good harvest this fall despite a late spring and delays in planting.

“It should be average or better,” said Ashley Wolff, agriculture and natural resource Extension agent for Stutsman County, “but it could have been a ‘yuck’ year.”

Greg Endres, agronomist at the Carrington Extension Research Center, was more optimistic.

“In generally good condition with adequate moisture,” he said. “So far, so good.”

Deep snow last winter delayed planting this spring, Endres said.

“The above-normal temperatures in June helped the corn overcome the late planting,” he said. “The yield potential looks good.”

Recent rains have also helped some crops, Wolff said.

“It was helpful for corn and soybeans but is slowing the wheat harvest,” she said.

Those rains came in the “nick of time,” according to Dale Reimers, a farmer operating south of Jamestown.

“The soybeans could be the best looking in a long time,” he said.

Across North Dakota, only 49% of the soybean crop is rated good or excellent with 35% of the crop rated fair by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in its Aug. 13 crop progress report.

NASS rates 16% of the North Dakota soybean crop poor or very poor.

Reimers also said the barley crop looks good as far as yield but farmers won’t know the quality of the crop until it is harvested and analyzed by potential buyers.

“There are so few reports yet on the small grain harvest,” Endres said. “They’ll get into the harvest soon, weather permitting.”

The small grain harvest in North Dakota is ahead of last year with 13% of the spring wheat harvested compared to last year’s 4% at this time. It is behind the five year average of 20%, according to the NASS report.

Row crop harvest is still weeks away although the crops are progressing.

Endres said the corn crop has seen few problems this year while farmers are advised to monitor soybean fields for aphids and white mold.

“We are not quite home yet on those crops,” he said.

Wolff said the white mold appeared after the recent rain showers. The leaf canopy of the soybean plants shades the ground, retaining moisture and increasing the chances of mold.

Farmers are also busy adding some farm bin space along with legs and augers to existing grain storage systems, according to Dennis Enzminger of Enzminger Steel in Jamestown.

“Grain storage construction has been busy in the western part of the state with a fair amount in the Jamestown area,” he said. “We’ve been adding grain handling and grain dryers to a lot of farms.”

Reimers said warm but not hot weather with low humidity is needed for the next few weeks to get all the crops to the harvest stage.

Endres said farmers should also continue to monitor fields after the harvest for late weeds such as pigweed or Palmer amaranth.

“Hopefully they are small spots,” he said. “But they need to get them eradicated before they spread seeds.”