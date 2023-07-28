Harmful algae advisory issued for Jamestown Reservoir, Alkali Lake

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Division of Water Quality has issued harmful algae bloom advisories for two Stutsman County lakes.

Emily Joynt, environmental scientist with the division, said high levels of cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae have reached high levels in the waters behind the Jamestown Dam and at Alkali Lake.

“Once an advisory is placed it is tested every two weeks,” she said.

The advisory is the second of three ratings the Division of Water Quality can issue concerning blue-green algae. If the bloom spreads to cover a significant portion of the body of water the advisory would be raised to a warning.

Lower levels of blue-green algae toxin have also been reported at Pipestem Reservoir and Roule Lake also in Stutsman County.

“We advise people who recreate to avoid areas with blooms, especially with young children and pets who are more likely to ingest water and to rinse off with clean water after swimming,” Joynt said. “lf ingested, the toxin causes nausea and diarrhea within hours. Skin exposure to the toxin can cause rashes.”

Blue-green algae toxins are dangerous to humans, pets and livestock.

Karl Berg, Stutsman County parks superintendent, said activity on the Jamestown Reservoir has been normal this summer since water levels dropped enough to install the boat docks.

“We have busy weekends and a lot of fishermen during the week,” he said.

Berg said the algae is visible on the reservoir at varying locations depending on the wind.

Joynt said the public should use caution in any body of water this time of the year saying, “if in doubt, stay out.”

Usually, the blooms are visible.

“The algae is typically on the surface but can also look like scum,” Joynt said. “It is called blue-green but can range in color from almost yellow to blue and green.”

The algae might also have an odor like a sewer lagoon or decaying plants, she said.

Algae blooms occur during warm weather usually in shallow and stagnant water. Officials monitor for the blooms every summer. They can also occur in small ponds on private property and can be dangerous to livestock watering at the pond.

“Algae has no boundaries,” Joynt said.

Private pond owners can have testing done for a fee by North Dakota State University.

Joynt said the Division of Water Quality relies on information from the public regarding possible blooms on public waters.

The current status of blue-green algae in North Dakota is available at www.deq.nd.gov . Reports of possible algae blooms can be made to 701-231-7527.

