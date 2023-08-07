High-risk registered sex offender living in Jamestown

The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a convicted high-risk registered sex offender is living in Jamestown.

Matthew Derek Kriedeman, 33, resides at 710 9th Ave. SE. He does not have a vehicle.

Kriedeman has been assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota risk level committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Kriedeman was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition in Stutsman County District Court in 2016. Authorities said over the course of months, he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.

Kriedeman is not wanted by law enforcement and has served his sentence.

For more information on sex offenders, visit www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.

