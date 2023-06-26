High-risk registered sex offender moves to Jamestown

The Jamestown Police Department announced on Monday, June 26, that a high-risk registered sex offender has moved to Jamestown.

Richard Garrett Staples, 33, lives at 1610 Business Loop East, Apt. B. He does not drive a vehicle.

Staples has been assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Staples was convicted in U.S. Federal Court in 2017 for abusive sexual contact involving a 6-year-old girl. He was convicted of sexual abuse in U.S. Federal Court in 2014. Authorities said he raped a woman who had passed out.

Staples is not wanted by law enforcement. He is on parole with North Dakota Parole and Probation.

More information on registered offenders is available on the North Dakota attorney general’s website at www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.

