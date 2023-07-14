High-risk sex offender residing in Jamestown

The Jamestown Police Department has announced that a convicted high-risk sex offender is residing in Jamestown.

Albert Edward Bath Jr., 55, lives at 2605 Circle Drive, the Transitional House at the North Dakota State Hospital. He does drive a vehicle.

Bath was assigned a high-risk assessment by the North Dakota risk level committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Bath was convicted of criminal sexual conduct-second degree in 1989 in Polk County District Court in Minnesota. He received 30 months with 15 years probation.

Bath was convicted of criminal sexual conduct-second degree in 1992 in Polk County District Court in Minnesota. He received 54 months.

Bath was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2009 in Grand Forks County District Court. He received 20 years with 10 years suspended, credit for time served and 10 years supervised probation to be served consecutively with another case.

Benter is not wanted by law enforcement. For more information on sex offenders, go to www.sexoffender.nd.gov/.