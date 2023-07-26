Homeowners along Jamestown Reservoir seek same rights as cabin owners

Editor's note: This is the first of two stories on dock permits.

JAMESTOWN — Homeowners who live on the east side of Jamestown Reservoir say that the Stutsman County Park Board has the authority to issue dock permits and change the language for the permits to accommodate the residents.

The homeowners say they don’t have the same rights and full use of the land to the shoreline as the cabin owners on the west side of the reservoir.

“Throughout the whole perimeter of this reservoir, that land should be treated the same and it’s not,” said Steve Maier, a cabin owner for 35 years west of the reservoir and homeowner east of the reservoir.

The park board has issued 13 dock permits for 2023 to homeowners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After we issued these, there were some questions about whether or not the county was even able to issue those in compliance with the deed (land conveyance agreement),” said Mark Klose, chairman of the Stutsman County Commission who also serves on the park board. “So that’s when we had the discussions on should we reissue these or should we not reissue these or what should we do.”

Stutsman County is the owner and manager of the land between the shoreline and the homeowners’ property along the east side of Jamestown Reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for the operation of Jamestown Dam and Jamestown Reservoir and holds primary jurisdiction over the lands and water of the reservoir, according to Stutsman County’s 2023 seasonal boat dock permit.

The park board received a letter from Reclamation that says, “allowing seasonal private dock permits to adjacent landowners would not be consistent with managing for public purposes” as stated in a land conveyance agreement between the county and Reclamation. The letter also says the park board agrees to manage the recreational land for recreation and public purposes consistent with the Recreation and Public Purposes Act.

Rep. Mitch Ostlie, R-Jamestown, told the commission in May that Reclamation told him that it does not own the land or set the rules.

Ashly Wolsky, a homeowner on the east side of the reservoir, said Reclamation doesn’t want to talk to the homeowners about issuing dock permits.

“They say they don’t want to manage the land anymore,” she said.

The Stutsman County Park Board is waiting for an opinion from the state’s attorney on whether or not the board is allowed to issue dock permits for residences east of Jamestown Reservoir. Another attorney is researching language in the agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to help the commission on making a decision on dock permits. Stutsman County State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen will then review the research and issue an opinion on the matter.

So far, Stutsman County has received a bill of $4,300 for about 19 hours dating back to May 23 from the attorney researching the language in the agreement with the Reclamation, said Jessica Alonge, county auditor/chief operating officer, at the park board meeting on July 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the park board agreed to issue dock permits that included stipulations that the docks may need to be removed if there is a negative comment from the attorney about the issue or has an opinion that the county is in violation of the deed restriction, Klose said.

“We didn’t want to issue any new permits until we find out what this attorney’s opinion is going to be, so we just reissued what we had issued the prior time,” he said. “But, it was frowned upon when the Bureau owned the land, but not only frowned upon, but it was forbidden to have docks on their property unless it was one of those real old ones that existed, grandfathered in.”

Nic Spenningsby, a homeowner east of the reservoir who requested a dock permit in June for a commercial business, said during that meeting that he hired attorney Larry Kropp to review documents on whether or not the park board is allowed to issue land use and dock permits.

“His opinion is that you guys are the managing partner in that contract,” he said. “There is a section in there that says the managing partners have the control to issue permits.”

Klose said the county’s legal counsel is the state’s attorney.

“I’m not saying his attorney’s opinion is right, wrong or indifferent, but he is not our attorney,” he said.

A hiker walks on a trail along Stutsman County land. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

County Commissioner Joan Morris said the park board has asked the homeowners to be patient while waiting for the state’s attorney’s opinion.

“If our attorney says, ‘Yes, you have the power to do this,’ then I think that I’ve already supported and will continue to support having that access,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the attorney’s opinion says the park board cannot issue dock permits, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the county and the citizens will need to get some consensus on what they want. He said his office will then tell the Bureau of Reclamation that it is getting conflicting responses from the Reclamation.

“On the one hand, you are saying the county because they own the land now and they can issue these dock permits,” he said. “Then there is a letter evidently or some correspondence saying that they can’t. We need to deconflict this. We need to resolve that out. If it resolves out that the county can provide those dock permits and that’s how they want to handle it, great.”

If Reclamation says the county is not allowed to issue dock permits, then the county will need to notify Hoeven’s office what it wants to do in regard to dock permits.

“If they are getting conflicting reports from BOR (Bureau of Reclamation), we will try to get that sorted out for them,” he said.

Same rights for everyone

When Maier owned his cabin in 1988, he said Reclamation gave the cabin owners full use of its land to the shoreline. He said cabin owners had a permit and accessed the water with motorized vehicles.

Wolsky said her family chose to live on the reservoir because of the waterfront. She said she would like to see everyone have the same access as everyone else on the reservoir.

Hoeven said it does not make sense that cabin owners can access the water but homeowners on the east side of the reservoir don’t have the same access.

“We want to make sure that there is good access in a way that makes the most sense and that the county and the local citizens would like to have,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolsky said the use of motorized vehicles to bring fuel near the shoreline for boats should be added to the dock permit. She said a family spending the day on the beach or in the boat will need to bring their children, items such as toys and towels and a cooler with ice, drinks and food among other things.

Motorized vehicles are not allowed on county property, which the Bureau of Reclamation deeded to Stutsman County, unless a dock is being installed or removed, Morris said at the July 6 park board meeting.

The county land between the Wolskys' property and the shoreline is about 60 yards and on a hill. In other areas on the east side of the reservoir, the county land could be 100 yards or more and is also on a hill.

Henry Steinberger, a homeowner on the east side of the reservoir, said most boats hold 50 to 100 gallons of fuel and it’s a lot of walking up and down a hill with just 5-gallon gas containers.

Arlyce Klein, homeowner on the east side of the reservoir, said homeowners cannot even mow the county land between their property and the shoreline. She said homeowners received letters from the county that they are not allowed to mow the property.

“What is wrong with taking care of the property so it looks nice,” she said. “You go along some of these other ones down here and it’s nothing but weeds.”

Steinberger said the bike trail was mowed for the first time in the last week of May. He said the homeowners have offered to do the mowing.

Wolsky said she understands no permanent structures are allowed on the county land but homeowners should be allowed to take care of the land in front of their houses and be able to use it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very well aware that it’s a public piece of land,” she said.

Steinberger said there are lots of noxious weeds on the county land going to the shoreline. He said the homeowners take care of the beach area.

“We clean it. I clean the cockleburs from that sucker for four or five days during the summer,” he said. “I want to be able to walk barefoot out there and that’s the only way it’s going to happen.”

North Dakota Century Code 4.1-47-02 says, “Each person should do all things necessary and proper to control the spread of noxious weeds.”

Cabin owners are allowed to pump water from the reservoir to water their lawns, something that homeowners are not allowed to do, Maier said.