Homeowners say park board members have conflict of interest

Editor's note: This is the second story on dock permits.

JAMESTOWN — Homeowners east of Jamestown Reservoir say there is a conflict of interest with three members of the Stutsman County Park Board because they have full use of their land although county commissioners say dock permits have been approved when they've had the opportunities.

The homeowners say it’s a conflict of interest because three members of the park board own cabins on the west of Jamestown Reservoir and have full access of the land to the shoreline.

“They are voting to restrict us,” said Steve Maier, a cabin owner for 35 years west of the reservoir and a homeowner east of the reservoir.

Stutsman County Commissioner Joan Morris, a member of the park board, said she doesn’t understand why homeowners are saying it’s a conflict of interest. She said the park board has approved access for the homeowners.

Stutsman County Commission Chair Mark Klose, a member of the park board, said he doesn’t think there is any conflict because the property of the park board members is not in question.

“The question on this whole thing is the dock permit holders or the dock permit property, not the cabins that already got their stuff done,” he said. “ … But there would be in my opinion of a dock holder because right now that’s what we are talking about. We are not talking about cabins. We are talking about docks and permits on the docks and who’s affected there.”

The homeowners say they don’t have the same rights and full use of the land to the shoreline as the cabin owners on the west side of the reservoir. They say the park board has the authority to issue dock permits and to change the language to accommodate the homeowners.

The Stutsman County Park Board is waiting for an opinion from the state’s attorney on whether or not the board is allowed to issue dock permits for residences east of Jamestown Reservoir. Another attorney is researching language in the agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to help the commission on making a decision on dock permits. Stutsman County State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen will then review the research and issue an opinion on the matter.

“I understand they are frustrated,” Morris said, referring to the homeowners. “We are frustrated. But all we asked for was patience so we could get our attorney to tell us one way or the other and it’s our attorney, and I’m very hopeful our attorney will tell us good to go, and if we are it’s full speed ahead in my opinion.”

The homeowners also say by not issuing dock permits to the east side, the value of the cabin owners’ property stays higher.

Morris said it’s two different types of real estate. She said she can’t even access her cabin in the winter.

“To me they are two different animals and we are trying to give them the opportunity to increase their market value if legally we are allowed to do that,” she said.

She said she spent her personal time on a weekend drafting some information for a dock permit because the county auditor was busy.

“I drafted it and sent it to her so we can keep the ball moving as far as getting these answers,” she said.

Morris also said the park board has unanimously approved giving access to the homeowners.

Rep. Mitch Ostlie, R-Jamestown, said in an email to The Jamestown Sun that Andrea Gue with the Bureau of Reclamation told him that issuing dock permits is allowable if the county chooses to allow it and has rules in place reflecting that.

“She also mentioned to me that Dickinson city park board had a very similar situation to Stutsman County and to possibly use the rules they put in place as guidelines for Stutsman County,” he said.

Klose said the deed of the land transfer from the Reclamation to Stutsman County is what the park board needs to abide by rather than someone verbally saying something.

The park board has issued 13 dock permits this year.

Henry Steinberger, a homeowner east of Jamestown Reservoir, said the park board members are using “fear-mongering” tactics by telling homeowners that the land could be taken back by the Bureau of Reclamation.

“In reality if they were truly worried about that, you wouldn’t have ever taken it in the first place,” he said.

Land conveyance agreement

Reclamation used to own the land along Jamestown Reservoir. Cabin owners on the west side of the reservoir now own the land that cabins are on. Before, cabin owners used to own the cabins but leased land from the Reclamation.

“Before the transfer, the cabin site permit holder owned the personal property, meaning the buildings, the lawnmowers, the boats, whatever was out there, they owned that,” Klose said. “The only thing that the Bureau owned was the land and they rented that out to them and received income from them for the privilege of having that.”

Klose said a lot of the Reclamation-owned property has a managing partner such as the park board or the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Reclamation sent a letter to the county saying, “allowing seasonal private dock permits to adjacent landowners would not be consistent with managing for public purposes” as stated in the land conveyance agreement. The letter also says the park board agrees to manage the recreational land for recreation and public purposes consistent with the Recreation and Public Purposes Act.

The land conveyance agreement says the park board is responsible for the development, management, operation and maintenance of lands and recreational facilities at Jamestown Reservoir. Public Law 115-308 , which was enacted in 2018, directed Reclamation to convey all rights, title and interest of the Jamestown Reservoir recreational lands and permitted cabin lands to the park board subject to the management requirements, easements and reservations.

The quitclaim deed of the land transfer from Reclamation to the county includes a reverter clause that says the land must be used in a manner that is consistent with Public Law 115-308 or it will go back to Reclamation.

Section 4 of Public Law 115-308 says each conveyance to the park board or state shall be made subject to the granting of applicable easements for vehicular access to the property and access and use of all docks, boathouses, ramps, retaining walls and other improvements that access is provided in the permitted use of the property.

Reservations include all Reclamation federal lands covered by the agreement of the land transfer to be closed to off-road vehicle use unless opened through a Reclamation-approved planning process and a deed restriction that also prohibits building any new permanent structure on property below 1,454 feet.

Before the land transfer in 2018, Klose said the park board agreed to sign a management agreement with Reclamation that was renewed every 15 years.

“In that agreement, the county park board agreed to do certain things and do them this way and abide by the rules and so on and so forth and in turn the Bureau participated in grant funding,” he said. “They’ve given us grant money over the years. They’ve done improvements. They’ve … assisted financially basically with some of the extra activities that aren’t required to manage that type of a project by them. They could have just rented it out for pasture, left it vacant or whatever, but the community was interested in it because they could develop Lazy Fish concessionaires, a Hondo’s, put in a campground, different things of that nature that they would potentially participate in financially that would more than likely not come to be if it wasn’t for that managing partner.”

Klose said cabin owners by federal legislation were able to purchase the land their property was on. He said they have full rights to the water.