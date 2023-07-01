In case you missed it in The Jamestown Sun the week of June 26, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Fort Seward Wagon Train heads out

The Fort Seward Wagon Train left Jamestown on Monday, June 26, and was expected to return on Saturday, July 1. This year's wagon train had about 115 participants not including staff.

Friends Erika Sladcik and Valerie Johnson of Illinois say they like “outside adventures" and were among those participating in this year's covered wagon train.

The 54th annual Fort Seward Wagon Train is conducted by Fort Seward Inc., a nonprofit organization. It provides participants with an idea of what life was like long ago and includes activities and chores during the 75-mile to 85-mile trip.

Royalty chosen for fair

Four girls were chosen as royalty for the first Stutsman County Fair Royalty Pageant on Sunday, June 25, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. A queen, two princesses and a Miss Congeniality were selected. They are Madison Hofmann of Medina, queen; Jessie Krieger, first princess; Anastasia Weber, second princess, and Emily Ackerman, Miss

Congeniality. Krieger, Weber and Ackerman are from Jamestown. They were promoting the fair and agriculture and helping during the 125th annual Stutsman County Fair, which is June 28- July 1 in Jamestown.

The pageant director was Riley Widman, a 4-H member whose proposal for the pageant was approved by the Stutsman County Fair board of directors.

Stutsman County Park Board awaits opinion on dock permits

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County Park Board is waiting for an opinion from the state’s attorney on whether or not the board may issue dock permits for residences east of Jamestown Reservoir.

Another attorney is researching language in the agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to help the commission on making a decision on dock permits. Stutsman County State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen will then review the research and issue an opinion on the matter.

The park board received a letter from the Bureau of Reclamation that said the docks that have been permitted are in violation of the easements that have been placed on the property by Reclamation, The Jamestown Sun reported in March.

The park board, which met June 20, is seeking an agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to say that issuing seasonal dock permits to adjacent landowners does not compromise any of the agreements about a land transfer from the Reclamation to Stutsman County.

Two requests for dock permits were not acted on because of the issue.

JEA, Jamestown school board reach tentative agreement

JAMESTOWN — Representatives of the Jamestown Education Association and the Jamestown Public School Board reached a tentative agreement on a two-year contract on Monday, June 26.

“We are thankful to be done,” said Danielle Giesler, JEA lead negotiator. “We are thankful to the board negotiators. We have reached a really great deal.”

According to information provided by the JEA, the two-year contract provides an average wage increase of 7.7% the first year and 3% the second year. That translates to an added cost of $787,900 to the school district in the first year and

$351,850 in the second year of the contract.

Dan Tweton, lead negotiator for the Jamestown Public School Board, said the board had planned wage increases to make up for lower wage increases in some previous contracts.

The JEA proposal accepted included a base wage level divided into four lanes based on education. To this base, the schedule adds additional wages based on years of service with the value of each year increasing from $900 per year for the first eight years of experience to as much as $2,500 per year for more than 20 years of experience.

School board representatives agreed to the schedule but stipulated it “sunset” at the end of the contract and future contracts be based on a consistent value per year of service.

Gunderson writes first book

JAMESTOWN — Troy Gunderson is in his 26th year as the executive director of James Valley Youth for Christ and has published his first book, “The Prairie Comrade.”

Gunderson said he wanted to write a story that would have some type of personal impact for high school

students, help them learn about North Dakota and understand that God will speak through his word if a person takes the time to read the Bible.

“The Prairie Comrade’s” is about Uri Mokovich, a young Russian boy who is raised by his immigrant parents in rural south-central North Dakota during the 1930s and 1940s. He dreams of escaping his hard life and tragic circumstances prematurely force him into his adventure.

“The Prairie Comrade” is published through Christian Faith Publishing and is available locally at Dakota Store and The Melted Crayon and can also be purchased through Amazon.

Jamestown man pleads guilty to charge in fatal bicycle accident

JAMESTOWN— A Jamestown man pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 28, in Southeast District Court in Jamestown to negligent homicide related to a vehicle-bicycle accident that occurred in June 2022.

James Lees, 76, was accused of striking a bicycle ridden by Timothy Wayne St. John, 20, Northbrook, Illinois, on June 19, 2022. Lees’ vehicle struck the rear tire, pushing the bicycle and rider into the west ditch, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release about the accident in June 2022.

Court documents indicate Lees said at the time that he did not see the bicycle.

Lees left the scene of the accident and spoke with his grandson. They then notified law enforcement officers and returned to the scene.

St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

The negligent homicide charge that Lees pleaded guilty to is a Class C felony punishable by five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18 before Judge Cherie Clark.

A charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury was dropped.

A lawsuit seeking damages from Lees by the St. John family is also pending in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.

Fireworks sales begin on July 1 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Fireworks can be legally sold and discharged in Jamestown beginning noon on Saturday, July 1, according to Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of the Jamestown Police Department.

Jamestown city ordinances allow fireworks sales and discharge from noon to 11 p.m. on July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 5.

On July 4, fireworks can be discharged from noon to 1 a.m. on July 5, Blinsky said.

