In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Aug. 14, 2023

Flex PACE approved to build physical therapy clinic

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors unanimously approved on Monday, Aug. 14, a request of more than $85,700 for a Flex PACE Interest Buydown for Prime Properties ND LLC to construct a physical therapy clinic in northeast Jamestown.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city’s share will be more than $68,500 with the county’s share being over $17,100.

“The funding incentive will also be passed along to the tenant, Apex Physical Therapy (& Wellness Center), which will be reduced rent to Apex due to using this program,” said Alyssa Looysen, director of business development.

Prime Properties purchased land at 805 5th Ave. NE, which is across the street from the main entrance to University of Jamestown, Looysen said. She said Apex will be the only tenant in the building and will employ up to 10 people.

Joe Klundt, co-owner of Prime Properties, said the plan is for the physical therapy clinic to open in May at the location near the University of Jamestown.

Law enforcement enforcing seat-belt law

Law enforcement officers are issuing tickets for the new seat-belt law that went into effect Aug. 1 in North Dakota.

The new law now makes not wearing a seat belt a primary offense. It was passed by the 2023 North Dakota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Officers can issue tickets if they see someone not wearing a seat belt. Previously, seat-belt violations were secondary enforcement, meaning a ticket could only be issued if the officer stopped the vehicle for another violation.

The secondary enforcement law had been in place since 1992. It survived a voter initiative to repeal the rule in 1994.

Under the new law, seat belts must be worn by all passengers in a motor vehicle. The driver is subject to a $20 fine for each person in the vehicle not buckled up.

Jamestown family safe after wildfires hit Maui island

A Jamestown family was able to get off the Maui island safely after wildfires hit the area last week.

Tyri and Rick Bosche went to Hawaii to celebrate their 20th anniversary with their daughter, Teagan. When they arrived at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa at about 7 a.m. Aug. 8, the resort was already without power when the fires weren’t that severe yet.

The resort was already rationing their food by 7 a.m. on Aug. 9 and eventually closed because of the wildfires.

With the help of their travel agent and a family, the Bosches were able to get to Kahului Airport and catch a flight to Honolulu to enjoy the rest of their vacation.

The Maui wildfires destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina, which is only about 1 1/2 miles from the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, and killed at least 111 people as of Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the Associated Press.

Approval recommended to allow Arrowwood to purchase land

The Stutsman County Commission recommended approval on a 4-0 vote to allow Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge to purchase land adjacent to the refuge .

Commissioner Steve Cichos was absent from the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The recommendation will go to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will need to either approve or deny the purchase.

Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge plans on purchasing about 315 acres just east of the refuge and north of 11th Street Southeast.

Paul Halko, refuge manager, said the land would be an addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.

“It would be purchased as a wildlife fowl production area so that means it’s open to various forms of outdoor recreation via hiking, hunting, photography, you name it,” he said. “It also has excellent public access so it’s easy for the public to enjoy.”

If the purchase is approved by Burgum, the land will be restored to high-diversity grassland that will benefit migratory birds and pollinators, Halko said.

He said Arrowwood provided an offer to Kent and Sherry Florhaug for the land which was accepted in May 2023.

Work planned on detour route before stormwater pipe replacement

The city of Jamestown will do some work on a planned detour route before contractors start an emergency stormwater replacement south of 25th Street Southwest, according to Travis Dillman, city engineer.

A detour route was planned because 25th Street Southwest will be closed while a 96-inch stormwater pipe is being repaired. Dillman said contractors could start working on the emergency stormwater replacement sometime in mid-September.

Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of a 96-inch stormwater pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

While the work is being done, 25th Street Southwest will be closed. The detour route will go south on U.S. Highway 281 to 37th Street Southeast where Country Acres Veterinary Clinic is located. Traffic will then go to 8th Avenue Southwest where motorists will drive past Izumi’s to get back to 25th Street Southwest.

Dillman said 37th Street Southeast will need some work before the detour route is put in place.

“We are going to actually blade it and shape it up and we are actually talking about still putting down a dust control treatment, chloride treatment, on it to help get it through just during the time of construction,” he said.