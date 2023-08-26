In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Aug. 21, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Green Bison facility transitioning to operations phase

Officials with Green Bison Soy Processing plan to close the construction phase of the project and move to operations in the upcoming weeks, according to Mike Keller, president of Green Bison.

The project converted the former Cargill Malt facility, dedicated to producing malt for beer and other beverages, to a soybean crushing plant producing soy oil for biodiesel and soybean meal for livestock feed. Archer Daniels Midland Co. owns 75% of the new facility while Marathon Petroleum Corp. owns 25% of the operation.

“We had no surprises in the construction phase,” Keller said. “We are on time and on budget.”

The construction budget announced at the beginning of the project was $352 million with the plant scheduled to begin crushing and processing soybeans during the fall 2023 harvest.

The plant is located in the Spiritwood Energy Park Association industrial park about 10 miles east of Jamestown. It is located near the Spiritwood Station electrical and steam generation plant and the Dakota Spirit AgEnergy Ethanol plant.

Green Bison plans to begin taking deliveries of new crop soybeans as early as late September, Keller said. The actual processing is slated to begin in October with a planned capacity of 150,000 bushels of soybeans each day.

Classic Rock Day set for BuffaloJam!

Classic Rock Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, during BuffaloJam! at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds in Jamestown.

The Classic Rock Day lineup on Saturday includes local talent at 2 p.m., Tripwire at 3 p.m., Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show at 7 p.m., and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at 9 p.m.

The two-day music festival also included a Nashville Country Day lineup on Friday, Aug. 25, with performances by co-headliners Presley & Taylor and Whey Jennings, Tyler Reese Tritt, the Dan Brekke Band, Old Friends Band and Same Lowe.

Proceeds from the two-day music festival benefit the GiveAbility Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which engages in procuring and providing items that health insurance doesn’t cover such as outdoor wheelchairs, service dogs and wheelchair ramps to individuals living with a disability.

Author section at library named after Larry Woiwode

Alfred Dickey Public Library has created a section named after a late North Dakota poet laureate to highlight local authors who have a strong connection to the Jamestown area.

Most authors in the Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Authors Section — which currently has around 70 books — are from Stutsman County but there are a few from other parts of North Dakota, said Joe Rector, director of the James River Valley Library System. He said the library staff will try to keep the section limited to authors within a 100-mile radius.

He said the section includes books from authors outside the 100-mile radius but he thought their books were unique and should be highlighted.

He said the local authors are typically well informed on what the local communities are like.

“The values of this area are reflected in what they have to say to us so I think it’s important to read these materials with that in mind,” Rector said. “They are very North Dakota in many respects.”

Woiwode — a past recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest citizen honor — passed away in late April 2022 and served as the state poet laureate from 1995 to 2022.

Rector said the section was created and named after Woiwode because he is an author from Jamestown who has received many awards and national recognition.

Big Guns of the Old West this weekend in Jamestown

Big Guns of the Old West returns to Fort Seward this weekend with reenactors, the firing of a gun and cannon and a chance to see what life was like at an 1870 military fort.

Big Guns of the Old West is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Admission is free.

The 15th annual event is sponsored by the Fort Seward Reconstruction Committee, said Jen Marks, site supervisor. It’s a way for people to learn about life in 1870, she said.

Among the dozen reenactors expected to provide living history demonstrations are a field surgeon, laundress, officer and bakers, she said

Plan approved for property purchase, city-owned buildings in Jamestown

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously approved without recommendation on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the potential purchase of property in southwest Jamestown and the demolition of buildings and repurposing of another in northeast Jamestown.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich presented information on a proposal for the city to purchase property at 1604 and 1620 8th Ave. SW and 1509 9th Ave. SW and on the future of city-owned property along Railroad Drive East.

The Jamestown City Council could approve the proposals at its meeting in September. The City Council could also choose to add the items to the agenda of the Finance and Legal Committee meeting in September.

If approved, the city of Jamestown would acquire the southwest properties at the former location of Titan Machinery. The city would demolish buildings along Railroad Drive East and repair a 265-by-65-foot building to be used for storage by various departments. The property along Railroad Drive East includes multiple buildings and is where LeFevre Sales was formerly located.

Engineering agreement for landfill expansion gets approval

The Jamestown Public Works Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval of an engineering agreement with Interstate Engineering for expansion of the inert landfill .

Councilman David Schloegel was not present at the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said the city of Jamestown has an existing agreement to work on permits with the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for the expansion of the existing cell at the landfill.

“What we got is the inert landfill is filling up,” he said. “We need to actually do some expansion of the existing cell which will ... actually where the road is now, push it a little bit to the north to buy us some time.”

Dillman said the engineering agreement would be for creating a new cell on land adjacent to city limit boundaries in Bloom Township.