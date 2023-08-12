In case you missed it in The Sun the week of Aug. 7, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Annexation of land approved for expansion of inert landfill

The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved on Monday, Aug. 7, the annexation of land adjacent to city limit boundaries in Bloom Township for an expansion of the city’s inert landfill.

The Auditor’s Lot 5-5 in Bloom Township was annexed into city limits.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the city of Jamestown had purchased the property at some time but it did not get annexed into city limits.

Tom Blackmore, zoning administrator, said at the Jamestown Finance Legal Committee meeting on July 25 that the sanitation and solid waste department has been looking to expand the city’s landfill into the Auditor’s Lot.

In September 2022, a drone survey conducted on the inert landfill in Jamestown found that it doesn’t have much space left for storage of waste, The Jamestown Sun reported.

JPS sees 55% increase on new bus service contract

The Jamestown Public School District is facing a 55% increase on its new bus service contract that covers nine routes, according to Superintendent Rob Lech.

“We are very very disappointed with these numbers,” Lech said. “It’s not what we anticipated.”

Lech said the 55% increase with Jamestown Public Schools’ new one-year bus service contract with Dietrich and Sons Inc. includes a 40% increase on the costs per route and another 15% for fuel. He said the costs per route included fuel costs in previous years but now does not.

He said the school district is budgeting for a $460,000 increase for bus service.

“We went from an anticipated expenditure of $850,000 (in the preliminary budget) to about $1.3 million,” he said.

Brian Yanish, general manager of Dietrich and Sons, said the company is trying to keep up with the rising costs of labor, fuel, repairs and purchases. He said the cost to get a bus repaired now is much more than it was five years ago. He said Dietrich also has to look at labor costs and recruiting and retaining employees.

Kulm man remembered for community service

The 95-year life of a Kulm, North Dakota, man is being celebrated for his public service in the North Dakota Legislature and within the community.

William Gackle passed away on July 30. A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 7, at the First Congregational Church in Kulm.

Gackle served seven terms in the North Dakota Legislature before leaving public service in 1980. He chaired the North Dakota House of Representatives Finance and Taxation Committee and had served as vice chairman of the Judicial Committee.

Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, said Gackle was a good friend who was chairman of the District 28 Republican Party early in Brandenburg’s political career.

Brandenburg said Gackle played a big part in bringing wind energy to the Kulm and Edgeley area.

JPD's calls for service remain consistent

The total number of calls for service to the Jamestown Police Department remained consistent with the previous two years , according to the recently released report of the department.

The department's officers responded to 14,490 calls in 2022, compared to 14,680 in 2021 and 13,433 in 2020.

Arrests for crimes like assault, sex offenses, thefts and drugs were down by 111, with 662 reported for the year 2022 and 773 in 2021.

Changes in sex offender monitoring processes resulted in an increase in arrests for sex offenses from 22 in 2021 to 37 in 2022, an increase of 15.

Wage increases approve for new, current library system employees

The James River Valley Library System Board of Directors unanimously approved on Wednesday, Aug. 9, increases to starting wages for new employees .

The library board also unanimously approved raises for current staff members who fell below the approved starting wages for new employees and another $2-per-hour raise for current employees to become bookmobile drivers. The $2-per-hour raise for a current employee to become bookmobile drivers is contingent on that individual remaining a bookmobile driver.

The starting wage is now $13 per hour for new entry-level employees. The starting wage for bookmobile drivers is now $15 per hour.

Joe Rector, library system director, said it has been difficult to find new employees because of the low starting wages. He said the library system was starting entry-level employees at $11 per hour and bookmobile drivers at $13.50 per hour.

Rector also requested the salaries of four current employees be increased because their wage would be less than the approved hourly wage for entry-level employees.