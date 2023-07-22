In case you missed it in The Sun the week of July 17, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Flex PACE interest buydown approved for ECO Sanitation

The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors approved on a 9-1 vote a request of $30,000 for a Flex PACE interest buydown for ECO Sanitation.

City Councilman David Steele, an at-large member of the JSDC board, was opposed at the meeting on Monday, July 17.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city of Jamestown’s share will be $24,000 and the county’s share will be $6,000.

ECO Sanitation plans on purchasing Central Dakota Sanitation, a garbage collection service in Jamestown. Brad Balerud, a co-owner of ECO Sanitation, said the Jamestown area is in need of better garbage service and he anticipates growth in the area.

ECO Sanitation plans on providing service outside of Jamestown city limits.

JPS looks for creative ways to help fill openings

The Jamestown Public School District is l ooking at creative ways to help fill openings for teaching and staff positions, according to Superintendent Rob Lech.

Lech said the school district has “substantially” more openings this year than he has seen in the 10 years he’s been the superintendent.

“Some of that is the timing,” he said. “Some of that is the pool for individuals is much less.”

Lech said the teacher shortage is a statewide and nationwide issue that is not just limited to Jamestown Public Schools. He said the state, school districts and educators need to make sure the teaching profession is viewed as positively and as attractive as possible.

He said the majority of the shortages are at the high school level. Jamestown High School needs one math teacher, three teachers for English language arts, one Spanish teacher, one family and consumer science teacher and for three course offerings in career management, beginning piano and sports officiating. The high school also has openings for one counselor, one strategist and five professionals for special education.

State’s attorney says he's getting 'beaned' for work to staff office

Stutsman County State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen said he’s getting “beaned” for his office being down two-thirds of his staff while he is working to get staffing back to 100% after a Stutsman County commissioner questioned his time management skills.

Commissioner Steve Cichos said Tuesday, July 18, that the amount of research Fremgen did was “phenomenal” for handouts to convince the Stutsman County Commission that salary increases are necessary to recruit and retain attorneys for the state’s attorney’s office.

At the time, the county commission was set to vote on salary increases for the state’s attorney’s office effective Aug. 1. The county commission approved the salary increases on a 4-1 vote. Cichos was opposed.

Earlier, the county commission unanimously approved adding three grades to the pay-scale structure for the state’s attorney’s office. The grades were added because it gives more room for progression when an individual gets a pay increase after moving up a step within a grade.

Fremgen said the information he collected was necessary to help fix the problem of having a shortage of attorneys.

“I don’t know if you would have gone there if I hadn’t put that packet together and I wasn’t going to find out,” he said.

Cichos said Fremgen is an elected official and the state’s attorney’s salary is getting a “substantial” increase.

Fremgen said he can improve on his time management and everybody has room for improvement.

The state’s attorney’s office has been short one attorney for 17 months and short two attorneys since June 23. Since June 23, Fremgen has been the only attorney in the state's attorney’s office.

For months, Fremgen has told the commission that the previous salaries for assistant state’s attorneys are too low and it has become more difficult to recruit and retain employees for his office.

Man accused of stealing 35 firearms from Jamestown business

A 36-year-old man is accused of stealing approximately 35 firearms from a business in Jamestown, according to court documents.

A grand jury in the U.S. District Court in North Dakota indicted Joseph Vijay Mills, residence unknown, on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft of firearms from a licensed dealer and possession of stolen firearms. Court documents say a registered address for a vehicle that was abandoned at the business listed Mills living in Jamestown.

The U.S. District clerk of court’s office in Bismarck said Mills was arrested in South Carolina on June 27 and made an initial appearance on the charges the same day.

An attorney has not been appointed and court hearings have not been scheduled. The clerk of court’s office said once Mills is transferred to North Dakota, a court hearing will be scheduled.

Christine Gass, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. Court documents say Gass is aware of about 35 firearms that were stolen from the building of the business.

Mills is accused of possessing firearms after he was convicted of a felony in 2023, stealing firearms from the Jamestown business and knowingly possessing stolen firearms that were shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce while knowing that the firearms were stolen on June 16 or 17, according to court documents.

Buffalo Days returns with parade, car show, other events

A parade and car show highlight new and returning activities scheduled this weekend for Buffalo Days , says Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber, which sets the dates for the annual event, is holding Buffalo Days to celebrate the Buffalo City on Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.

The Buffalo Days Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. with the lineup forming starting at 8:30 a.m. at McElroy Park near the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Office. Entrants should enter through the 5th Avenue Southeast entrance near the softball diamonds to line up. There is no charge to have an entry in the parade, and the lineup is first come, first serve, Bivens said.

McElroy Park will be the site of several events following the parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a car show, several food/other vendors, inflatable games and music by Stick Ponies (1 to 3 p.m.).

To see the full schedule for Buffalo Days, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdd8zpbf .