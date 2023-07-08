In case you missed it in The Sun the week of July 3, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Liquor license approved for property

The Jamestown City Council approved on a 4-1 vote a Class C liquor license for the property located at 107 1st Ave. S in Jamestown.

Councilman Dan Buchanan was opposed at the City Council meeting on Monday, July 3.

The request was from Matt McPherson, who is doing business as Badlands Mercantile. He said the plan is to turn the building into a liquor establishment that serves a limited menu of its own food and could potentially partner with the Buffalo Grill and Jonny B’s Brickhouse to serve a limited menu of their food to patrons.

McPherson said demolition work has already begun on the inside of the building.

He said after the meeting that Junk in the Trunk, which was in the building, is in the process of moving to the location that formerly housed Schubert’s Carpet One Floor & Home. He said Junk in the Trunk will be located in a portion of the building.

“We are still in the process of finishing some renovations for them in this new space,” he said. “We are hoping to have those completed by the end of the month. At that time they will be reopening.”

Downtown Arts Market returns to Jamestown

Author and musician Jessie Veeder headlined the first Downtown Arts Market on Thursday, July 6, at the Hansen Arts Park in Jamestown.

“I love coming to (the) Jamestown arts market,” she said. “I love their arts scene there and the downtown space. It’s just a really nice community event.”

The Arts Market runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays from July 6 through Aug. 31. Admission is free.

This year’s Downtown Arts Market will also feature returning and new entertainment, including local, regional and national artists, said Mindi Schmitz, executive director of The Arts Center. The Downtown Arts Market schedule includes Heather Rae & Band and Debi Rodgers on July 13, Stick Ponies and a farewell to Linda Roesch on July 20, Blue English and Oakland Grove on July 27, Kicks Band of Fargo-Moorhead and the Jamestown Robotics Club on Aug. 3, Jon Wayne and Ben Suchy on Aug. 10 and the Blue Wailers and ZOT Arts on Aug. 17.

Estate of couple's lifetime collection to be auctioned

The estate of George and Lorraine Williams goes under the auction hammer at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Lorraine died in February 2023 and George in September 2019. Both were 89 when they passed away.

“July 8 will be tools and antiques,” said Lonnie Reuer, auctioneer for Reuer Auctions. “July 9 will be pottery and vintage furniture.”

Reuer estimated the total number of tools at nearly 20,000 items.

It comes from a 60-year passion for collecting, according to Jay Williams, George and Lorraine’s son.

Portfolio club marks 95 years of books and programs

In 1928, a group of women began meeting in Jamestown to primarily discuss books, calling itself Portfolio .

Why it chose that name isn’t really known, said Kelly Krein, a member of the group. But the late Helen Hample, a longtime member who died in 2019 at age 104, said a few of the charter members were often meeting when they were out strolling their children in the summer and decided they should get a group together to talk about something besides their kids.

And so Portfolio was born.

Unlike many book clubs, Portfolio members didn’t read the same book. They read what they wanted. The programs weren’t always about books but could also vary from a presentation on a topic to a guest presenter.

The group is limited to 16 members and if there’s a vacancy, a new member must be invited to join. Since it began meeting on May 17, 1928, there have been about 100 total members.

Combined releases decrease at reservoirs

Combined releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs decreased on Wednesday, July 5, to 1,100 cubic feet per second , according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Releases from Jamestown Reservoir were decreased from 700 cfs to 500 cfs on Wednesday as the flood storage has been evacuated nearly to the flood control zone, which is 1,431 feet above mean sea level.

Releases at Pipestem Reservoir were increased from 500 cfs to 600 cfs on Wednesday. The pool elevation was at 1,468.2 feet above mean sea level at Pipestem Reservoir on Wednesday morning.

Commissioner: Area east of reservoir noncompliant with dock permit

The Stutsman County Park Board approved on a 6-1 vote to have the park superintendent investigate and determine who the owner is of property east of Jamestown Reservoir where an area is not in compliance with a dock permit .

Commissioner Chad Wolsky was opposed at the meeting on Thursday, July 6.

Once the property owner is determined on Friday, July 7, a letter will be sent the same day detailing what the park board believes is not in compliance with a dock permit.

Commissioner Joan Morris said she was concerned about two all-terrain vehicles and other items on the shoreline that might be on Stutsman County property. She said the area of the water’s edge on county land included chairs, playground equipment in the water and ATVs.

She said she notified the board of the issue because she is a park board member.

Morris said she asked Tyler Perleberg, tax director for the county’s tax equalization office, if the land where the items were at was private or county property.

“He believed they were on park board land,” she said.

She said motorized vehicles are not allowed on county property, which the Bureau of Reclamation deeded to Stutsman County, unless a dock is being installed or removed.