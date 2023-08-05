In case you missed it in The Sun the week of July 31, 2023

The following stories from this week appeared on www.jamestownsun.com and in The Jamestown Sun.

Public input meeting on restructuring park board set for Aug. 9

The Stutsman County Commission approved on a 4-0 vote to have the county hold a public input meeting regarding a proposal to restructure the Stutsman County Park Board.

Commissioner Steve Cichos was absent from the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the lower-level meeting rooms at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center.

Stutsman County Commissioner Jerry Bergquist said the relationship between the landowners, cabin owners and homeowners is part of the park board’s responsibility and not the Bureau of Reclamation’s.

Berguist said his thought process when drafting a proposal to restructure the park board was to rethink how the board operates and figure out how to bring more perspectives and ideas into the board outside of the county commission.

Jamestown's proposed 2024 budget includes $180,000 expense over revenue

The city of Jamestown’s proposed 2024 budget includes more than $10 million in general fund revenue and more than $10.2 million in general fund expenditures.

The expense over revenue is more than $180,000 , said Sarah Hellekson, city administrator.

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously recommended approval of the proposed budget, which could be approved by the Jamestown City Council at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

Hellekson said the City Council is expected to finalize the budget on Aug. 7. She will then send it to Stutsman County by Aug. 10.

The proposed budget includes a year-end balance in 2024 of more than $3 million.

The largest increase to the city of Jamestown’s expenditures for its proposed 2023 preliminary budget comes from salary increases to all city employees.

The Finance and Legal Committee recommended approval on a 4-1 vote of a 6% cost-of-living adjustment increase and a 2.5% step raise for all city employees effective Jan. 1. It also included keeping employees in the defined benefit hybrid retirement plan of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System.

Jamestown resident authors series of children's rhyming books

Jamestown resident Connie Krapp’s first book of a rhyming children’s book series – “Ozzy Ox: Candy Stash” — was released Monday, July 31, on Amazon. Other books in the Ozzy Ox series include “Ozzy Ox: Toy Trauma,” “Ozzy Ox: Moody Morning” and “Ozzy Ox Takes a Stand Against Socks.” She hopes all four Ozzy Ox series books will be released by the end of this year.

The books are authored under her pseudonym, Callen Kropp , which is a combination of Krapp’s maiden name, Allen. She added a C to her maiden name to come up with Callen and changed the spelling of the last name from Krapp to Kropp.

Krapp’s Ozzy Ox series aims to teach children how to make good choices, admit mistakes when they are made and learn that life’s everyday difficulties can be best overcome by honesty, acceptance and forgiveness. Krapp said she wanted to author books that children could read and learn how to manage their lives.

Krapp works with illustrator Emily Erickson Hagen from West Fargo, North Dakota, to bring Ozzy Ox characters to life. Krapp said she had commissioned a painting from the illustrator several years ago and remembers her paintings in her home.

State’s attorney receives applications after advertising higher salaries

The Stutsman County state’s attorney said he has r eceived applications for chief assistant and attorney I open positions since he began advertising the positions with higher salary ranges.

Fritz Fremgen told the Stutsman County Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 1, that he was making sure he could hire two individuals who applied for the chief assistant position at the chief assistant state’s attorney grade. But he said one applicant for the chief assistant’s position withdrew her application because she realized it would be better to retire in another state because of prior service there.

Fremgen said he has also interviewed another individual for the chief assistant position and received another application for the attorney I position.

Commissioner Joan Morris said if Fremgen is able to get two attorneys with experience he should get them.

“If that good scenario were to pop up, bring it in,” said Mark Klose, chairman of the county commission.

Man escapes injury after plane crashes near Jamestown

A 29-year-old man walked away uninjured Thursday morning, Aug. 3, after the crop-dusting plane he was piloting crashed and landed in a pasture west of the U.S. Highway 52/81 bypass near Jamestown, according to Sgt. Evan Savageau with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Savageau said Michael Carrigee, Bush, Louisiana, was piloting a 1994 Air Tractor around 9 a.m. Thursday, attempting to take off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown. He said Carrigee failed to gain enough takeoff speed to create enough lift for a safe takeoff, and the plane struck a barbed-wire fence before traveling down a ravine and coming to rest in a pasture that is about a quarter to a half mile west of the bypass.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.