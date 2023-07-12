Jamestown Area Ambulance operating with staff shortage

JAMESTOWN — Ringdahl EMS, operating in Jamestown as Jamestown Area Ambulance Service, is about six staff members short of what would be considered full staffing, according to Andrew Berkey, operations manager for the company.

“We could use one or two paramedics and about four EMTs (emergency medical technicians),” he said.

Currently, Jamestown Area Ambulance has five vehicles in its garage. It has enough staff to utilize three on most days although occasionally they have only enough people on duty to operate two of the ambulances, Berkey said.

“We’d love to have enough staff to operate four,” he said.

The ambulances are busy, according to Andrew Kirking, Stutsman County emergency manager and 911 coordinator.

During a 30-day period beginning June 8, the Jamestown Ambulance responded to 218 calls. The service has consistently had about 2,350 calls every year since 2020, Kirking said.

“Some calls can last a couple hours or more,” he said. “Some are shorter but that is the time from when we page them until they are back at their station.”

Becoming a paramedic requires one or two years of specialized education while an EMT usually has between three and six months of training. Paramedics perform higher levels of patient care than EMTs because of the advanced training, Berkey said.

“We perform a high level of patient care,” he said. “We are not just loading people and taking them to the hospital.”

Berkey said there are a couple of challenges in recruiting ambulance staff including the overall shortage of workers.

“You see signs for vacancies up all over town,” he said. “We’ve had ads (online) out there for a year.”

Another issue is the low levels of reimbursements from insurance companies and programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.

“Our costs to operate continue to soar,” Berkey said. “Our reimbursements don’t. The Medicare reimbursement is up just 3%.”

Calls involving Medicare or Medicaid patients make up between 70% and 80% of all calls, Berkey estimated.

“It is not sustainable,” he said. “Maybe the insurance companies don’t understand what they should reimburse.”

Until the reimbursement issue is resolved, ambulance services have a difficult time offering competitive wages, Berkey said.

Jamestown Area Ambulance continues to train EMTs for its own staff and for ambulance companies around the region. Last year, Jamestown Area Ambulance had about 50 students go through its programs at a variety of levels.

“There are people out there with an interest,” Berkey said.

But, maintaining a staff for a 24-hour-per-day, seven-day-per-week operation is difficult, he said.

“There is a price that comes with that,” Berkey said.

Berkey hopes that doesn’t lead to reduced ambulance availability.

“The people here are incredibly dedicated and we are not feeling that effect yet,” he said. “At the end of the day, we are here to help people.”

Kirking said the Jamestown Area Ambulance has a good record of response time in its service area that extends beyond Jamestown to include much of rural eastern Stutsman County.

“They always answer the phone,” he said. “They always respond.”