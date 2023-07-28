Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Baling facility to be open second Saturday of each month

The first Saturday in August the baling facility and the city sanitation transfer station will be open will be Aug. 12.

JSSP City News
Today at 9:21 AM

Until further notice, the baling facility and the city sanitation transfer station will be open weekdays and the second Saturday of each month beginning Aug. 1, according to the city sanitation and solid waste department.

The baling facility hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month.

For more information, contact the city sanitation department at Sanitation@JamestownND.gov or 701-252-5223.

