News

Jamestown building permits steady in 2023

The city of Jamestown has issued $11.6 million in building permits so far in 2023.

Dollar General Store 07142023.jpg
Work continues at the Dollar General site located at 424 4th Ave. NE in Jamestown. The city of Jamestown has issued $11.6 million in building permits so far in 2023.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
By Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
July 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — Construction crews are busy building projects this summer, according to Tom Blackmore, zoning administrator and building inspector for Jamestown.

“There are quite a few building projects happening,” he said. “The commercial sector has been the strongest.”

Last year was the biggest year for building projects in several years with a total of $45 million in permits issued. However, that included the Anne Carlsen Center with an estimated cost of $31 million.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., said the construction sector of the Jamestown economy is usually consistent.

“It is one of our more steady things,” he said. “That is a good sign for everyone.”

The $11.6 million in building permits issued so far this year is comparable to the roughly $14 million issued in all of 2022 if the Anne Carlsen Center is removed from consideration.

So far this year's biggest projects are the addition to the Walmart store at $3.3 million and the University of Jamestown’s Nelson Bubble at $2.1 million.

This year’s building permit activity for residential projects is also roughly equal to last year with four permits issued so far in 2023 and five total in 2022. There are no apartment complex projects under construction in Jamestown this year.

“They are fairly close but obviously we need more housing,” Blackmore said, referring to the residential projects under construction this year. “We have been trying to come up with ways to bolster residential development for a few years.”

The city of Jamestown has also issued three permits for remodeling or adding to existing homes in Jamestown this year. This compares to 14 similar projects in 2022 with estimated costs of about $334,000.

Blackmore said the contractors he deals are reportedly busy this year.

“Most I hear from are completely booked for the rest of the year,” he said.

More projects will be announced before the end of 2023, Blackmore said.

“We have lots of things in the works,” he said. “It is just a matter of timing.”

