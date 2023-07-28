Jamestown City Council approves bid for emergency stormwater replacement

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council approved on a 4-0 vote on Thursday, July 27, awarding the bid for an emergency stormwater replacement to CC Steel out of Fargo for almost $1.8 million.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz was not present at the special City Council meeting on Thursday.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said the city of Jamestown received quotes from CC Steel and Swanberg Construction out of Valley City. Swanberg Construction’s quote was almost $1.9 million.

Dillman said CC Steel will work with Naastad Brothers Inc. on the project.

Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of a 96-inch stormwater pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

The City Council approved a resolution on May 5 affirming and extending an emergency declaration issued by the mayor related to a failed stormwater pipe near Applebee’s. At the time, Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the emergency declaration that he issued on May 15 would only last for seven days and the problem would take longer than that to resolve. The council’s action extended that time until the stormwater system is repaired and the risk to others abated, the resolution says.

Dillman said the work is expected to start in September. The contractor is hoping to have the 96-inch pipe installed in the ground in seven days.

Dillman said 25th Street Southwest will be closed while the work is done. He said the detour route will go south on U.S. Highway 281 to 37th Street Southeast where Country Acres Veterinary Clinic is located. Traffic will then go to 8th Avenue Southwest where motorists will drive past Izumi’s to get back to 25th Street Southwest.

Heinrich said the idea to fund the project is to get grant funds from the State Water Commission and use American Rescue Plan Act funds for the remainder. He said city staff is hopeful that it will receive grant funding for the project but it won’t pay for 100% of it. He said the city of Jamestown has around $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In other business, the Jamestown Public Works Committee recommended approval of giving the sanitation foreman the discretion to close the city baling facility on all but one Saturday a month until further notice.

Shawn O’Neill, sanitation foreman, proposed only being open on the second Saturday of each month before the winter due to a shortage of workers. He said the baling facility is open from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Normally, the baling facility does not move to winter hours until December when it is open on the second Saturday of each month.

O'Neill said he is down to four workers which is 40% of his staff. He said he’s worried about staff getting burned out from working every Saturday.

Jay Sveum, deputy auditor/human resource officer, said being open on Saturdays includes more than one person just operating the scale. He said workers are needed at the baler and landfill and someone is needed to push the tree and grass pile back.

“You are basically saying everybody has to work on Saturdays too and they are already working longer hours the way it is,” he said.

In other business, the Public Works Committee recommended approval of:

