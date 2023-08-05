Jamestown couple's retirement takes an unexpected turn

JAMESTOWN — When most people retire, the last thing they think about doing is buying land to farm — Tim and Christine Burchill included. For them, retirement was partly about spending time during the winter in Arizona and traveling.

But the plight of others in Liberia, West Africa, would change the Jamestown couple’s retirement plans in more ways than one.

The Burchills founded a nonprofit organization — Living is Giving — to help people in Liberia with food insecurity, a barrier to education. Living is Giving is a nongovernmental organization (NGO) in Liberia, a term used for privately funded foreign groups and organizations doing humanitarian projects there, said Tim.

Living is Giving purchased land in Liberia for a farm and the Burchills visited the site for the first time earlier this year.

“When you see it with your own eyes and meet the people face to face it all becomes much more real,” Tim said, “and … I came back more resolved than ever to help those people, to do all we could to help those people. You want to just grab the kids and hug them all and take them all home with you …”

New direction in retirement

Tim served as CEO at SMP Health - Ave Maria for 14 years, retiring in 2021 after a 39-year career as a nursing home administrator. Through his work, he became familiar with some of the Liberian community in Jamestown, including Mary Dahn, an Ave Maria employee. She asked Tim if he would consider sponsoring her son, Bill Woyah, who was applying for a student visa to get an education in the U.S.

Tim wasn’t sure it was a good idea but Christine, a retired educator of almost 40 years, responded positively, he said.

“I took that as a sign from God that maybe he’s telling us something,” Tim said.

The couple knew Woyah was a lay preacher from a good family, Tim said.

“He had made some education videos that the Liberian government actually produced,” Christine said.

Volunteers work the Living is Giving farm, tending to the cassava crop. Two crops are grown in a year and there are plans to diversify into sweet potatoes, corn and beans. Contributed / Tim Burchill

The Burchills agreed to help Woyah apply for a student visa and become his sponsor. But his application was turned down in the fall of 2021. No reason was given.

“But by this time we had gotten to know him and we had gotten to know several of the other Liberians in Jamestown and thought, there are so many needs there, what can we do,” Tim said.

Education and hunger

What is now Liberia began as a settlement of freed slaves from the U.S. in 1822, according to The World Factbook, a reference resource produced by the Central Intelligence Agency. The country declared its independence in 1847 and established Africa’s first republic. A military coup occurred in 1980, military regimes were in power and two civil wars occurred between 1989 and 2003, destroying most of the economy, Tim said. While the country now has a democratically elected government, it hasn’t made much progress as a nation, he said.

“Driving around when we were there, it still looks like a war zone, I mean, it really does,” Tim said. “A lot of the buildings have not been rebuilt. … the poverty’s rampant.”

Liberia is one of the poorest countries in the world, Tim said.

”People have suffered greatly … the civil wars have really set Liberia back 50 years, and they were further ahead in the ’70s than they are now,” he said.

The country, which is about the size of Virginia, has a population of more than 5.5 million which is more than 85% Christian. English is the official language, although there are 28 ethnic groups and languages, according to The World Factbook.

While education is free through the government, there are few qualified teachers or adequate school facilities, and students must pay for their own supplies and uniforms, Christine said. Most children don’t attend school.

“They can’t afford to feed their families and pay all the school fees,” Christine said. “Most of them don’t have that money. They’re a day-to-day sustenance existence.”

The school building in the village of Frank Town near the Living is Giving farm is closed. One of the future goals of Living is Giving is to open a school. Most children do not attend school because poverty is rampant and their parents can't afford the fees. Contributed / Tim Burchill

Thinking about that, instead of paying school fees that would never end, the Burchills looked at it from a food standpoint to start feeding people, which would give them disposable income for the school fees. That prompted the idea of farming.

“So, in all our naivete, we mentioned it to Bill (Woyah) and that if we could get some land (in Liberia), if people would farm it,” Christine said.

Woyah found land the next day.

“So Tim and I thought, ‘Well, we’ll buy 1 acre,’” Christine said. “Bill can find it, they can do it and we’ll do a GoFundMe and life will be good, and Tim and I will move on with our lives.”

It wasn’t quite that simple. To open a bank account for the organization, they needed to get incorporation from the North Dakota Secretary of State, which occurred in April 2022, and a 501(c)(3) tax exemption from the IRS, which arrived just three weeks after they applied for it. Tim said they saw that as another sign the farm was meant to happen.

“So that 1 acre (that was purchased) was the beginning of our little farm,” he said.

The volunteers who work the farm chose the name Living is Giving, Christine said.

“They came up with Living is Giving with the rationalization that we make a living through what we do but we live through by what we give,” she said.

Support quickly grows

After Christine gave a presentation on Living is Giving in June 2022 at Jamestown Kiwanis, Si Liechty said he and his wife, Martha, wanted to provide funds to purchase another acre for the farm. Their grandson, Ryan Kingsriter, president of Liechty Homes who was also at Kiwanis that day, provided funds to purchase a third acre.

“I was really inspired just by Tim and Christine’s story of how they kind of accidentally got into all this,” Kingsriter said.

Kingsriter also agreed to serve on Living is Giving’s board of directors.

“Ryan’s parents from Minnesota said, ‘We want to buy an acre too,’” Tim added, “so they gave us the money for a fourth acre.”

In May 2023, several donors including Kingsriter and his wife, Andrea, and the Burchills donated funds to purchase two additional acres. That brought the farm to 6 total acres in one location.

“It’s shocking that we have all 6 acres already,” Kingsriter said, because they didn’t expect that to happen so quickly.

“We want to provide food security with that 6 acres for as many families as we can and … we have other ideas beyond this little farm,” Tim said.

Liberian children eat cassava soup from one bowl for their lunch at the Living is Giving farm. The soup is made with cassava and rice. Contributed / Tim Burchill

The farm and volunteers

The Burchills said the people were kind and welcoming when they visited Liberia. The farm is located near the village of Frank Town, which is about 22 miles northeast of the capital of Monrovia. The village has no school and no medical clinic.

“And Frank Town is a poor, poverty-stricken little village with wonderful people who wonder where their next meal is coming from,” Tim said.

Living is Giving operates a farm about 22 miles northeast of Monrovia, the capital of Liberia.

The farm is run by Woyah, the lay preacher who the Burchills met in 2021. Woyah found the 26 volunteers from Frank Town and Paynesville who farm the land and do not get paid for their work. Most — 23 — are women who are single parents who lost a spouse to war, illness or other event. In addition to working, they volunteer at the farm because they want a better future for their children with education as the main goal, Christine said. They want it to grow and be able to educate more children, she said.

Christine calls the volunteers who work the land “visionaries.”

“... to have these 26 people that are working to see a better future is incredible,” she said. “That’s a message that I try to get across to people of how extraordinary that is. …. They’re lucky if they eat one meal a day and when you talk to the Liberian nationals who have moved here (to Jamestown), they talk about one meal a day — if they’re lucky.”

An appreciation banquet was held for the volunteers at Living is Giving's farm when Christine and Tim Burchill of Jamestown visited Liberia. Contributed / Tim Burchill

Farming the land

Christine said they considered various programs related to farming the land before deciding to use the Farming God’s Way program.

“It’s a biblically-based philosophy of farming that’s really conservation,” Tim said. “It’s conservation farming.”

They decided that worked best for the African environment, which has a rainy-dry season, and was a method ideally suited to small farms. Missionaries are teaching Farming God’s Way all over the world including Asia, Central America and Africa, Tim said.

“And the results from it are that they’re doubling, tripling, quadrupling their yields by using conservation-minded farming practices,” he said.

The Farming God’s Way model does not plow the land. Mulch is used to keep erosion and weeds down and moisture in. Christine noted they use a no-till model to farm because the rainy season washes the soil away.

“It’s a whole different learning about farming practice from what we do in North Dakota,” she said.

Christine and Tim Burchill of Jamestown, center, meet with agricultural students at the University of Liberia Extension Service where they learned about different aspects of farming in Liberia. Contributed / Tim Burchill

“Everything has to be done by hand,” Tim added. “And all the farming is done with the hoe, that’s the only implement they have is a hoe. So we think of 6 acres being compared to the thousands of acres our farms are here (in the U.S.) as being tiny but when you’re farming with a hoe, it seems huge. When we stood on that land and saw the 3 acres in production it looked pretty big as we hoed weeds.”

The main crop grown on the farm is cassava (kuh saa vuh), Tim said, a root crop that’s used primarily to make flour. The leaves can also be eaten. Cassava is a staple in the Liberian diet.

“We started with cassava because that’s what they know,” Christine said.

Two crops may be grown in a year with Liberia’s tropical climate, they said.

We didn’t know how we were going to get here and God provided the funds and the donors and the interest. Tim Burchill, who started the nonprofit Living is Giving, with his wife, Christine

Of the 6-acre farm, 3 acres are in production and the others are or will be cleared to prepare for planting, Tim said.

“Within the next year, I hope we can have all 6 acres in production,” he said.

The first cassava crop was divided among the volunteers so they would have food or be able to sell it for income. The second cassava crop is now ready to be harvested, he said. In the future, they plan to diversify into more nutritional crops — sweet potatoes, corn and beans.

Christine said the flour made with cassava is not high in nutrition and the Liberian diet is rice based, which is also low in nutrition. Most of the rice is imported as well, Tim said, so it makes them dependent upon other countries and subject to rice wars.

Deb Denny, a Living is Giving board member and retired attorney who focuses on many of the business aspects of the nonprofit, said with food security being a “foundational need,” there have been conversations about having animals and livestock in the future at the farm.

Livestock would also mean other considerations such as food for the animals, water and tending them, Christine said.

“You can’t do anything without funding,” Tim said.

Some of the volunteers for Living is Giving pose with Christine and Tim Burchill for a photo during an appreciation banquet held for them during the Burchills' visit to Liberia. Courtesy / Tim and Christine Burchill

Denny said Living is Giving wants the farm to be as self-sufficient as possible and they’re still learning about the return they can get from the planted crops. She noted Woyah has been good at managing the farm and there are others with business and agricultural backgrounds who are also helping. She said they are working to progress economically and in production.

“And I think that’s our focus for the next three years which would include getting to the point of having a living wage for the people that are working the farm. … we’re still kind of in a discovery phase,” Denny said.

Denny noted that Woyah has volunteered his time for almost two years and lives modestly.

“One of our nonprofit’s goals is to raise enough funding from some sources so we can pay a modicum of wage to Bill as well as to the volunteer women at some point,” she said. “ ... we really believe in entrepreneurship and empowering individuals to make their own financial decisions. And so how do they do that ... they earn a living wage. And right now, this is all volunteer so far. Not sure how we’re going to get there, but God will open the doors.”

Tim agreed.

“Exactly,” he said. “We didn’t know how we were going to get here and God provided the funds and the donors and the interest.”

Children sit in a Bible Talk Organization building. Founded by Bill Woyah, BTO brings children ages preK through teens together to learn about Jesus Christ and also provides food when possible. BTO is now under the umbrella of Living is Giving. Contributed / Tim Burchill

Living is Giving has met two short-term goals: expanding the farm operation in size and purchasing a vehicle to transport volunteers and supplies. Other short-term goals are to explore the feasibility of adding livestock and equipping four Bible Talk Organization groups led by Woyah with chairs, a sound system and a generator.

Woyah founded the Bible Talk Organization in 2021 to bring the knowledge of Jesus Christ to the children of Liberia and feed them when possible. The Bible Talk Organization is now under the umbrella of Living is Giving Inc. and has expanded to four communities, serving more than 300 children weekly.

Mid- to long-term goals for Living is Giving are to open a school for the children in the nearby village, construct on-site living quarters on the farm, provide assistance programs for women who want to establish or expand a small business, and establish a medical clinic.

The Living is Giving Board of Directors includes the Burchills, Kingsriter, Denny and Woyah.

The Bible Talk Organization, which is under the umbrella of Living is Giving, meets in four communities in Liberia, including this church in Buchanan.<br/> Contributed / Tim Burchill

In addition to seeking donations, the Burchills are hoping to find others interested in helping with the nonprofit. They’re looking for people to serve on the nonprofit’s board or who can provide a service or a skill that is needed. Their needs, for example, include a website, logo design and communications.

Tim said they need to build a donor base to help sustain and grow the vision for Living is Giving.

“I don’t really worry about it too much because God knows what we need and seems like just when we need it he provides it,” he said.

—————————————————

To help Living is Giving

To donate: by check, payable to Living is Giving Inc.

Send to: Tim Burchill, 1422 9th Ave. NE, Jamestown, ND 58401

Venmo: @Livingisgivinginc

Zelle: Living is Giving Inc.

Paypal: https://bit.ly/3DDdrPR

For more information: Visit Living is Giving’s Facebook page.

